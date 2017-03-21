The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be revealed soon, so now is the perfect time to give one away to an Android Central reader.
Samsung ended its Mobile World Congress presentation with envelopes telling everyone to come to NYC on March 29th for the unveiling of the Galaxy S8. That date is just around the corner now so what better time to hold a contest and give Android Central readers a chance to win the new S8? Let's get to it!
THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will be taking home a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8, when it's released!
THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The prize does not include service, and we cannot guarantee that the device will work on all carriers. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.
The giveaway is open until April 4th, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the close date. Good luck!
Android Central is giving away a Samsung Galaxy S8! Enter now!
Reader comments
Win a Galaxy S8 from Android Central! Enter now!
Nice.
Thanks for the cool giveaway AC 👌
Wow let's take this beauty home
Will have my cast ready for this!
Just saying, since none of us *have* a Galaxy S8 it might be hard to have quality posts in the S8 forum. That said, it's nice to see you're looking for real engagement, but maybe you could expand it to other topics? I suspect that most people don't have much to say about the S8 other than "Cool - I want one"
Who said anything about quality posts? We have a time-honored tradition of sh*tposting about unreleased devices in the forums here at AC. :)
So for $1k you get hundreds of thousands of people from your forums to advertise your site and join your site. Genius.
After coming back home to Android after a couple of years on Windows phone I could really use an S8. All I could afford to buy was an LG X Power which is dependable but not awesome like that Galaxy.
Good luck everyone. #ReallyButNotReally
Looking forward to being one of the first to be rocking this device!
It would be my first Sammy device!
Let's see what all the fuss is about