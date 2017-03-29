On its own, the Google Play Store still trails behind Apple's App Store.

This is a fun piece of news in the midst of all the Samsung smartphone craziness. App Annie, an app store analytics platform, is predicting that iOS will fall behind Android in revenue generated by mobile apps this year.

The estimate includes third-party app stores compatible with Android, like the Amazon App Store and Samsung's Galaxy Apps. The Google Play Store is expected to generate $42 billion, while Android's other third-party app stores will collectively earn $36 billion. Apple's iOS App Store will generate $60 billion.

When the Google Play Store is pitted solo against Apple's App Store, Apple comes out on top. It's expected to maintain this lead well into 2021 by $20 billion, despite the exponentially growing Android app market. At present, the largest app markets for Android are in China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil.

You can read more about the app store forecast here.