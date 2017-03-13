No joke — Android 7.1.2 may hit just after April Fools' Day.
At the end of January, Google released a beta version of Android 7.1.2 for a handful of Nexus devices, along with its new Pixel phones. The company said that it was "an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements," including "bug fixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users."
It's been 6 weeks since that fateful day, and despite two new security updates for those on the regular track, users on 7.1.2 beta haven't heard much news. That's likely because, as VP of Android Dave Burke pointed out in the initial blog post, the company is readying a public release for "a couple of months" after its initial unveiling, which works out to be the end of March or beginning of April.
The largest carrier in Canada is set to release a big Pixel update on April 3.
That timeline is now reinforced by the fact that Rogers, the largest carrier in Canada, is calling for its Pixels to receive an update to enable VoLTE, along with the latest requisite security updates, on April 3. On its own, that wouldn't be a giveaway for a new wider Android release, but Rogers has been testing VoLTE service on its Pixels with the Android 7.1.2 beta; the latest Android 7.1.1 release, with a March 5 security patch, does not enable Voice Over LTE, despite there being a Rogers-only version.
While this is by no means a certainly, it makes sense that Google would release Android 7.1.2 at the beginning of the month, on the day usually reserved for security bulletins and new factory images. And while the new version itself is not particularly exciting, we know that one group of users — Pixel owners on Rogers — will at the very least be able to make crisper-sounding phone calls come April 3.
Reader comments
Well I fully expect that Nexus devices will get this April 3rd 2018, they are always the last devices to be updated despite what Google say!!!!!
Maybe not that long but I understand what you're trying to convey. The pure Google experience is losing its value with all of the device and application fragmentation.
Fix 6P battery life
I agree completely
The only reason I had to switch to an S7E. The experience was still better on the Nexus. I miss the 6P camera.
My wife and son both have the 6p and both are having battery issues
Battery life will always go to **** on any phone after a while. Batteries degrade. Just how it is unfortunately
Good thing batteries are easily swapped out. Oh, wait...
Built in obsolescence.
That's not what this is about. Something about Nougat trashes a lot of phones battery life vs Marshmallow.
But they touted nougat as a bad ass battery saving savant! Google can't even get there assistant correct using bluetooth. One minute when i make a call, i get the women's beautiful voice. Then the next time i get the robotic women's voice. Google needs to get their bung holes together.....
Lol 😂, you're right.
I have 2 Nexus 6 phones and my son who has one of them already got Android 7 in late January and here it is March and my phone still has not gotten Nougat ughhhhhh
https://developers.google.com/android/images if you want it enough to complain.
The point is these folks shouldn't have to side load it, it should be provided as promised, as part of ownership and the purchasing decision, if you can comprehend that.
Sideload it. Trust me, it's straight forward and incredibly easy.
Shouldn't have too.
I loved my 6p but that battery life just got unbearable.
Just think of it was undeerable.....