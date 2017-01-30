A new version of Android 7.x Nougat is rolling out now!

Android 7.1.2 is rolling out to Nexus and Pixel devices through Google's beta channel, according to a post on the company's developer blog.

Called "the next maintenance release" for Android 7.x Nougat, Google says that "refinements," including "bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users."

Google says the beta, like all previous versions, is compatible with Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices, with an update forthcoming for the Nexus 6P. The final version of Android 7.1.2 will roll out to the same devices when it is ready "in just a couple of months."

How to enrol in the Android Beta Program