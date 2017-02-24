Android 7.1.2 is out for the Nexus 6P. Here's how to get it.
The Nexus 6P: Great phone, but occasionally left out of some of the recent Android beta fun.
Last month, when Google announced Android 7.1.2 for a bevy of Nexus devices, along with the Pixels, the Nexus 6P was conspicuously absent from the list, without explanation from Google. Even its cheaper, slower counterpart, then Nexus 5X, was invited.
It's been a long month for those Nexus 6P owners waiting for their near-1.3GB update, but it's here, along with the requisite bug fixes and performance improvements that came with it. The build is NPG05F.
I've been running it on my Pixel XL since day one and have yet to experience any problems — and I sidestepped the soon-to-be-resolved Bluetooth dropout issues at the same time, thank goodness — so I'd say if you're itching to try it, go right ahead.
How to sign up for the Nexus 7.1.2 beta
Thanks to everyone who sent this in!
Nexus 6P
- Nexus 6P review
- 5 things to know about the Nexus 6P
- Read the latest Nexus 6P news
- Learn about Project Fi
- Join our Nexus 6P forums
- Nexus 6P specs
Reader comments
Android 7.1.2 beta now rolling out to the Nexus 6P
The 6p is still being left out. The 5x gets fingerprint gestures but the 6p doesn't. What the hell is up with that
I just got it. Looking for anything different.
I just finished the update minutes ago as well. It looks like the neat changes cannot be utilized by 6P users such as myself.
Does anyone know if it has the T-Mobile network dropping bug fixed? *Crosses fingers* (issue 232089 on code.Google.com)
Wow! Just realized over 1 GB for a 0.0.1 update?! That's gotta be a record for a tiny version update. There must be a ton of fixes and enhancements in this.
Let's hope since we get no findgerprint gestures or anything else in this update.
Is this going to fix my phone dying and refusing to restart at 15-25% battery? Hope so. Gets real annoying.
What i have noticed so far is another performance increase lol. Literally as fast as my pixel now! Or almost on every occasion. I remember the 6P use to be slower than my S7E then a governer enhancement google put out and 7.0 made it faster than my S7E. Each update performanxe increases
●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩GIVE IT FEW MINUTES۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●
<a href="h"><strong>
Bella . I see what you mean... Willie `s st0rry is unimaginable... on tuesday I bought a new Mitsubishi Evo after I been earnin $7881 this-past/5 weeks and also ten-k this past-month . this is really the coolest work I've ever done . I actually started 7-months ago and right away started making more than $77 p/h . navigate to this site
fdgdfgdfgf
............................. http://ProBiz10.com
The verbiage when setting quiet hours to end on an alarm is different now.