A small but useful gesture is coming to older Nexus devices.

The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P inherited a few of the Pixel's biggest features when they were upgraded to Android 7.1.1 last year, but one thing the popular devices didn't receive was the ability to swipe down from their rear fingerprint sensors to open the notification shade — a minor but popular convenience on the Pixel.

Now, despite assertions from Googlers that it may not be possible, it seems that the older devices — at least the Nexus 5X — will get the feature when Android 7.1.2 comes around. The discovery was made by Nexus 5X beta testers of Android 7.1.2, which adds the "Swipe for notifications" option to the Moves menu. It's unclear whether the Nexus 6P will benefit from the same upgrade, since the Android 7.1.2 beta is not yet available for the device.

