The Nexus 6 lives on for at least one more version of Android.
Google may have long since killed off support for the beloved Nexus 5, but it's showing a bit of mercy with the Nexus 6.
The Motorola-made Android phone will see its update to Android 7.1.1 in early January, according to Android Police, so it's not obsolete just yet. The two-year-old device will share software features with the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and the Pixel family, including new emoji and app shortcuts from the Home screen. Just don't hedge your bets on major features like the Night Light mode and Daydream VR because of hardware constraints.
Google said it would support devices for up to two years, but this is already beyond that, though that could be due to the delayed 7.0 OTA. Regardless, this software update brings Android 7.1.1's features to a nearly-expired device. Part of the incentive is to appeal to developers, though, who may wonder if implementing a feature like app shortcuts is worth the code and deciding which shortcuts to provide. The other part is reminding those who stuck with the Nexus 6 of the future that lays ahead with a Pixel in hand.
Reader comments
Still a great phone. Very relevant still
I heard there was a bug they had to quash.
Better late than never.
With the death of CyanogenMod, I may have to revert to stock and get the update.
Mav.
You are correct, big bug. The last hurrah for the 6
Google should really try to support the Nexus and Pixel phones with new system updates for as long or longer than Apple provides.
If they want to make their own phones, brand them, sell them at premium prices and support them, consumers should expect no less.
As long as the hardware can run it the phones should support new operating system updates. It won't stop people from buying new phones, rather people will be encouraged to buy Google branded phones because they know the devices will receive support.
This is a diferenciator from other Android and maybe Apple phones that works in Google's favor.
I agree, but only Pixel going forward. I guess my question is, would you accept some functionality be limited because the hardware cannot handle it. Same goes for iPhone updates for older models.
They can't do anything if Qualcomm doesn't update the graphics drivers, such as the drivers for the Snapdragon 800 and 801.
Didn't see your comment before I posted.
There may be hardware limitations. I'm not sure if the 805 will support updates beyond Nougat.
Are we still going to get security updates
My Nexus 6 start to slow... Even after a reset.. Hope this will fix it.
Mine too, I think it is due to the forced encryption on the device. I wish I could disable it easily. The SD805 should be much faster than it is the N6.
Night light implementation has been done on the custom ROMs for Nexus 6. How can it be a hardware limitation in that case?
Its really helpful and helps with reduced eye strain at night, though the screen looks dramatically different.