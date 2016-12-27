The Nexus 6 lives on for at least one more version of Android.

Google may have long since killed off support for the beloved Nexus 5, but it's showing a bit of mercy with the Nexus 6.

The Motorola-made Android phone will see its update to Android 7.1.1 in early January, according to Android Police, so it's not obsolete just yet. The two-year-old device will share software features with the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and the Pixel family, including new emoji and app shortcuts from the Home screen. Just don't hedge your bets on major features like the Night Light mode and Daydream VR because of hardware constraints.

Google said it would support devices for up to two years, but this is already beyond that, though that could be due to the delayed 7.0 OTA. Regardless, this software update brings Android 7.1.1's features to a nearly-expired device. Part of the incentive is to appeal to developers, though, who may wonder if implementing a feature like app shortcuts is worth the code and deciding which shortcuts to provide. The other part is reminding those who stuck with the Nexus 6 of the future that lays ahead with a Pixel in hand.