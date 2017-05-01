The phone that time (and Samsung) forgot finally gets a Nougat update.

Everyone was happy when Samsung decided to sell a factory unlocked Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge last year. First-adopters and enthusiasts wanted it and they got it. But nobody was happy when it was forgotten any time an update rolled around for carrier versions. If you were one of these enthusiasts and bought a Galaxy S7 edge, you need to start looking for your USB cable because Android 7.0 is available through Samsung's Smart Switch desktop software.

The full change log courtesy of userFscC8dPJ4j at Samsung's official forums:

OS upgrade - Android 7.0 Nougat

Provides new UX and various performance modes

Improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick settings button

Improved usability of the Multi window

Improved setting menu and AOD feature, addition of the Samsung pass feature

Efficient space for installation of downloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation

According to information at Samsung's forums, there is no OTA update just yet and no specific date when or if it will become available. The same goes for the "regular" non-edge U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7; no news when or how.

The update brings the April 1, 2017 security patch and is ready and waiting if you haven't already flashed a T-Mobile ROM to your GS7 edge. If you give it a try or have already updated, holler in the comments so we all know how things are going!

Thanks to Tom for the tip!