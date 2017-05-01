The phone that time (and Samsung) forgot finally gets a Nougat update.
Everyone was happy when Samsung decided to sell a factory unlocked Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge last year. First-adopters and enthusiasts wanted it and they got it. But nobody was happy when it was forgotten any time an update rolled around for carrier versions. If you were one of these enthusiasts and bought a Galaxy S7 edge, you need to start looking for your USB cable because Android 7.0 is available through Samsung's Smart Switch desktop software.
The full change log courtesy of userFscC8dPJ4j at Samsung's official forums:
- OS upgrade - Android 7.0 Nougat
- Provides new UX and various performance modes
- Improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick settings button
- Improved usability of the Multi window
- Improved setting menu and AOD feature, addition of the Samsung pass feature
- Efficient space for installation of downloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation
According to information at Samsung's forums, there is no OTA update just yet and no specific date when or if it will become available. The same goes for the "regular" non-edge U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7; no news when or how.
The update brings the April 1, 2017 security patch and is ready and waiting if you haven't already flashed a T-Mobile ROM to your GS7 edge. If you give it a try or have already updated, holler in the comments so we all know how things are going!
Thanks to Tom for the tip!
Reader comments
Android 7.0 is now available for the U.S. unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 edge via Smart Switch
Encouraging, but disappointing that they didn't also release the non-edge variant. Probably last time I buy a Samsung device. I was hoping that the updates for an unlocked/non-carrier based device would be updated more regularly, but I was so very wrong.
This is so messed up... an Android enthusiast has to choose between hardware and software. You choose one to give up the other. Of course, the avg user doesn't care and that makes it even more painful.
Hey...isn't it May 1st?
pretty bogus.
Lmao! That's some kind of pathetic, right there. Let me be first in line to purchase the US specific unlocked S8's. 😂
I was so close to getting an unlocked s7e with the thought that the updates would be released faster, I am glad I never pulled the trigger.
When the slowest of the slow with updates Verizon releases Nougat almost a full 2 months before unlocked devices that is ridiculous
Say goodbye to what battery life you have.
It required factory resetting the phone first, but now my battery life is the same as Marshmallow.
Just make sure that you *don't* restore your app or system settings via Samsung Cloud or Google backup after the factory reset.
Yay only 8 months late lol
Wait, edge only? Need to check my G930U version.
Sammy was waiting to see how many unlocked owners were getting the S8.