It's so close you can almost taste it, though we don't condone attempting to eat your phone.

Good news, Robin owners. According to a forum post, Nextbit appears to be in the final stages of finishing out a stable Nougat build for the Robin. The final build is rolling out to current beta users right now and if it passes with flying colors, the update could soon rollout to everyone else.

Beta users, look for Build number Robin_Nougat_88. You'll be on Android 7.0 with January's security patch after the update.

Wondering why the update to Nougat on the Nextbit Robin is such a big deal? Well, not only will you have the Robin's seemingly unlimited backup feature, but you'll also have all of the goodness of the latest version of Android, including multi-window capabilities, direct replies from the notification shade, and customizable quick settings.