Get that sweetness.

Android 7.0 has come to Sony's mid-range Xperia X in Canada, weeks after it began rolling out to international versions.

We've cooked up a treat for you!Nougat is now available on the Xperia X.Follow our channels to see when it will be available on your device. pic.twitter.com/gACNaVo7PT — Sony Xperia Canada (@SonyXperiaCA) December 28, 2016

As noted in the review, the phone is a fairly successful incarnation of Sony's design language, but given the insatiable cadence of the Japanese company's release schedule, it and its more-expensive kin, the Xperia X Performance, were quickly supplanted by the Xperia XZ.

What are your impressions of Sony's version of Nougat for the Xperia X series?