The time has come to announce the winner in our Win an IOU for a BlackBerry KEYone from CrackBerry Kevin giveaway

In total, we had just over 10,000 Android Central readers enter the Win an IOU for a BlackBerry KEYone From CrackBerry Kevin giveaway.

This morning we put that list of entries into our contest winner picking machine to choose a winner who will become the lucky recipient of the BlackBerry KEYone courtesy of yours truly when it becomes available.

And the winner is...

The name that got randomly spit out was Android Central Member jeffreytz.

Big congrats to jeffreytz for winning. As soon as the KEYone becomes available, I'll get him hooked up with a unit.

As you all know, I've been super excited for the BlackBerry KEYone - it's a communication-centric phone built for power users (that has crazy good battery life and a solid camera), and think it's going to find a similar-minded audience of users who will love the heck out of it. So be sure to keep reading and checking in often as we wait for the BlackBerry KEYone to go on sale. I'm sure between now and then you'll have one, or two, or more chances to win. Beyond reading Android Central (and CrackBerry.com of course), you can follow @crackberrykevin on Twitter and Instagram so you never miss a beat.