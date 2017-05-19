Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Every so often — or frequently, depending on your tolerance level — you get an emergency alert on your phone. That horrible blaring of the emergency tone, the buzzing the vibration motor, and then the grim news. Someone's missing. Or there's a severe weather alert headed your way. Suddenly and without warning, your phone's scaring the hell out of you. It's bad enough during the day, and downright dreadful in the dead of night.
And that's the idea.
The U.S. carriers have worked with the federal government to come up with a way to push alerts to your Android smartphone to warn you about dangerous weather, missing persons or other matters of grave national importance. The point is they want you to see this information in hopes that it could save your life — or someone else's.
Here's what you need to know about these emergency alerts and how you can control them on your Android phone.
What kind of emergency alerts are there?
There are three (or four, depending on how you're counting) types of emergency alerts you can receive on your Android. They're grouped into the less-dangerous-sounding "Cell Broadcast" heading, and include:
- Extreme threats: Classified as threats to your life and property, like an impending catastrophic weather event like a hurricane or tsunami.
- Severe threats: Less serious than the extreme threats, these could be the same types of situations, but on a smaller scale — stay safe, but you won't need to pack up the car and head for the hills.
- AMBER alerts: These are specific alerts aimed at locating a missing child. Technically AMBER stands for "America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response." But it was named for Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in 1996. AMBER alerts can appear to be a bit cryptic, giving you the location of the alert, a car license plate number and the make, model, and color of the vehicle.
- Presidential alerts: These alerts will often fall into the "extreme threats" category, but are issued directly by the President of the United States and cannot be turned off in your phone's settings.
What does an emergency or AMBER alert sound like?
It's loud and annoying — particularly if you have a phone with really good speakers, or are with several people who have their phones out.
You'll likely also find your phone is vibrating when an alert is issued.
How can I turn off emergency alerts on my Android?
Though you don't have a choice as to whether you receive the presidential alerts, you can turn off the other types of alerts. We would recommend leaving them on, though, as the information could help you (or help you help someone else) in a time of danger. But if you want to familiarize yourself with the settings or tweak their parameters, here's how you do it.
The settings will be found in a different place depending on what phone you have (yay, Android!) but the common theme is that the settings will be called "Cell Broadcasts." The best way to start looking for them is to open up your settings, and if you have a search function to simply type in "cell broadcasts" or "emergency" — chances are the phone will present you with the settings right away. If you don't have a search function, look under your sound, notification or display settings.
Here's now things look in Android 7.1 Nougat, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and on a modern Samsung phone.
Depending on your phone, you'll be able to toggle each of the alerts independently, choose how they alert you and whether or not they vibrate when you receive one.
This article was originally published in March, 2014. It was recently updated in November 2016 with up-to-date information about the AMBER Alert system running on the most recent versions of Android.
Reader comments
Good thing? Yeah right. I have never once received an actual emergency alert, but I do get these:
"Wireless Emergency Alert
This is a test of the Commercial Mobile Alert System. This is only a test."
They override my phone's "Do Not Disturb" mode while I am asleep, meaning that I have to be woken up whenever they feel like testing their system.
This isn't just annoying, it's dangerous. Federal law mandates that individuals driving commercial vehicles (especially at night) get a minimum hours of sleep. If an alarm is blaring at you until you wake up (which can be a few hours of beeping before you respond if you are that tired) it can and will reduce the quality of those hours of sleep, and some people find it difficult to go back to sleep after being woken. These people then drive on the road and get into fatal accidents.
Then there are individuals with an otherwise rigid sleep cycle because of school or work, who won't tolerate sleeping in because of an emergency alert.
As far as disabling it goes, ha! Don't make me laugh! It's up to the phone maker to decide if they will put it in at all (The Sony Xperia phones certainly don't let me), but even if I could, it wouldn't help here, Since you cannot disable presidential alerts you also cannot disable the tests, and some people get dozens a day or never. I have two phones actually (one is a tablet with message and calling capabilities) and even though both are on the same plan in the same room they never get the same alerts.
Disabling app permissions has minimized, but not eliminated, this problem. I will have to root my phone to purge the app completely.
Now, if the alerts were pushed to my SMS messaging app, or at least put where the sms messages are, and if the alert followed the normal rules for sounds and vibration, I wouldn't mind getting any emergency alerts at all. Let me decide if I want to be woken up by what kind of emergency.
Oh, I hear people already, "But what about the children!" well, a person asleep in their bed is not going to be of any use in finding missing children, but a person awake, up, and about will be. If I have to disable the app to sleep, when I would otherwise be willing to get the alert when I am awake, it means that if I saw the child in the alert I wouldn't know anything about the alert to help. Playing nice with the people getting these alerts is vital to ensuring the cooperation of the public.
Now, maybe if alerts could target a set of GPS coordinates, I could understand being woken up with something like, "There is a child missing last seen within 100 feet of your house" because then I might actually be able to do something, and by pushing it only to people in that very small group, it minimizes impact. However, we all know the system is incapable of doing that. It pushes to an entire city, or in some cases, to people a half hour drive away.
I have an SG5 running Android 5.0.
Amazingly I can't find anything remotely relating to this.
Surely these bimbos can notify us without creating havoc for the user.
Finally! Messages / Menu (3 vertical dots) / Settings / Emergency alerts
On an LG v20--I don't see any of those screens. I searched for Cell Broadcast and then Emergency--nothing comes up. But I still get the alerts. ANy advice? I would've thought it was under Sound and Notifications, but if so, missing it.
Ok, strike that above. I found it--but it isn't as portrayed in the article. It comes through LG's Messaging app. Moreover, there you can choose to turn the sound off, but keep the alerts. That's fine--what I object to is that foghorn coming through inappropriately at any moment. I see the messages soon enough.
I enjoy and need my sleep, also, I live in Arizona and the only time the weather can affect you here is if you are outside.
To put it bluntly, its my damn phone and I use it for what I want, I didn't buy it so the cops can recruit me whenever they are short on manpower.
I seriously do not mind it when I am up and about, but when I am sleeping I am dead to the world and the world to me, at least give me an option to set a do not disturb time, where I can only receive calls from people who actually know me and may need me for a family emergency in the middle of the night, I have a right to privacy in my property, let me get 5 alarms all at once when the timer expires I don't care, but if I get woken up by another missing person alert I will only wish them misfortune then get back to sleep... I am not about to go looking for strangers at night in my boxers
This whole mentality that we have to let the government into every aspect of our lives and even wake us up in the middle of the night and have free access to our property whenever they feel like it just to "Keep us safe" is a load of bull, would you accept a million dollars in exchange to have a camera crew follow you everywhere, even the bathroom, read all your personal crap and search your house?, I doubt it... if you want to help then god bless you but don't force other people to do it either, leave me out of it, don't do me any favors.
I just got a Safford AZ Amber alert, wanna know what I am doing about it?, Zero, nothing, NADA!!, I'm not even planning on leaving my house until tomorrow around 1:00pm, the government can find Saddam in a hole in the middle of a desert somewhere in the middle east but they need me to go look for a blue pickup around Safford AZ?, yeah NO.
I will root my phone just to block this blatant abuse of power.
I have a S7 edge and I cannot find any settings on how to turn off the alert settings
I have the same problem with an S6
Same here, I have the S7 and I can't find anything for these settings.
I like this, we should have this in the UK.
They don't usually come over the phone... but we also have "silver" alerts on the highway ticker signs. If you can't guess what they are look them up, I got a good chuckle one morning.
I just purchased the unlocked S7 (SM-930U) and reading this article reminded me to turn off the alerts. However, when I go into the settings, I see that there are now options to turn off the sound and vibration of those alerts in addition to turning off the alerts completely. This is a great compromise for everyone. Are these options available for every S7 or just the unlocked versions?
I wish you could time restrict alerts, I am all for receiving an amber alert during the day that I could help, but at 3AM, I am not going to be hearing or seeing anything.
It's a distressing/annoying sound but nothing compared to what missing children and parents are feeling. I take note every time I get one.
I wouldn't mind the Amber Alerts, but for two reason's I turned them off, I'm a night worker, they have awoken me several times. Second, and this one is the real reason I turned off Amber, I was getting alerts from situations several hundred miles away, from several area codes over. And they kept repeating. As far as other alerts I don't need them about an impending thunder or snow storm, and I'm on the net and watch the news on tv to know if a hurricane is coming my way. The idea of these are great, how the implemented them if off. So, I shut them all off. And I understand can't do anything about Presidential Alerts.
I don't think I've ever gotten one... All I've ever had are flash flood warnings during storms and hurricanes. They never seem to happen at precisely the same time over different carriers, sometimes the span is quite a few minutes.
I wish there was a way to opt out of Cricket's monthly emergency alert test. They test at 3am. I am ok with real alerts, but the monthly test is the "boy who cried wolf" scenario. Not worth waking up for -- may need to disable all alerts because of the testing.
Thanks for the article. I great updated review and how to control certain alerts.
I see this is an older thread that's been updated, but I have to say, I got pretty sick of the amber alerts going off at three in the morning when the alert was for an incident that had happened several hours prior. Not interested! That alert is always the first thing I turn off now though I do leave the others on.
I got a couple of AMBER alerts at 3am, for things 400 or 500 miles away, I later found that in BOTH cases, it was a parent that was simply late returning a child to the other parent. I disabled them. In my opinion they had abused the amber alert system.
Now if they had a feature that enabled the amber alerts ONLY when I was moving, as in I might be on the road and I might actually be helpful, that could be a good feature. Waking me at 3am to tell me to look for a red Buick doesn't help anyone.
But for now, since the amber alerts are abused, I disable them.
Yeah, those darn annoying Amber Alerts like the one last week when the girl was abducted then found dead three hours later. So annoying.
As saddened as I am by that I turned mine off as I'm hardly out of the office. What good is it for me to get an alert while I'm at my desk with zero chance of helping. I really wish I could have them turn on an off depending on if I'm connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. That way when I'm driving I get an alert but when I'm at home or work I won't.
I typically keep the other alerts on as I find them to be helpful at times.
How dare the government, or anybody else, interrupt me with unwanted crap! My phone is for when I want to use it!
The settings shown above don't exist on my phone, so apparently it's impossible to turn off. Where can I find out about rooting my phone?
This actually bothers me alot with my galaxy s6 that I can't opt out of presidential alerts it's like Obama breaks into my phone like there's nothing I can do about it plus for every alert it goes brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr brrrrrrrrrrrrrr *smashes phone* it's just really annoying it's not a nuclear war or somthing like you wanna yell at your phone and say *SHUT UP CALM DOWN YOUR NOT DIEING* lol its true I wish I could sometimes
I really don't want to disable the alerts, but I do try to dismiss them as quickly as possible so I don't wake anybody else in my house. Is there any way to go back and read the alerts after they're dismissed?
It would just be a lot better if you could set them to vibrate only and be done with it.
[I'm not posting under my real name, btw]
Most Amber Alerts aren't genuine kidnappings. Indeed, despite guidelines to the contrary, many times the real kidnapper is the foster institution (the gov) holding the kid who is unwillingly there, and the AA so-called kidnapper is just the _real_ parent. IOW, the parent is helping her kid escape foster custody. News media seldom reports what is truly happening because (for one reason) kids in state custody are "protected" by confidentiality laws.
Some pro-AA people will argue that the guidelines don't condone using an AA if the "kidnapper" is a parent. But in practice, that's not how it works.
So what are the guidelines? Who enforces them? What happens when the AA report doesn't meet the guidelines? Who actually initiates an AA? You see?
There's more to this, but I'm being brief.
Don't support AAs. They do nothing to help kids.
For certain phones, like the Galaxy Note 3, they come through a dedicated Emergency Alerts app, which is where you would need to change your alert settings. Presidential alerts, no matter what your political bent, are not able to be disabled without rooting the device.
http://bit.ly/11m1fhE
I just found this in my mobile network setting on my D821 Nexus 5 and, at first, I was thinking "What the hell is that?" Now I'm thinking "Why is it there?" It's not that it's not a good idea, it's probably the best way to get information to a lot of people quickly. However, I don't see why a American feature is on my New Zealand phone
Thanks for wakng me up at 2 am for a flash flood watch for the town 30 miles away! My life was in danger…
I'm annoyed that I have to pay any money to get these alerts shoved down my throat. I don't care if you think they are important. I don't need to hear any alerts and I absolutely don't want to hear presidential alerts. I don't care what Obama wants to tell me and it infuriates me to no end that I am forced to even receive them.
You can't disable alerts in galaxy s4 in same spot in kit kat. It's somewhere else...there's an app called emergency alerts. There you will find the federal government shoving their notices down your throat. You'll also notice that if you read the statute, the fcc has a provision to review whether consumers (read "idiots" like you and me according to the nanny state fed government ) should even have the option to disable any alerts including amber alerts. What's not clear to me is if that 2 year review is after the system was implemented in 2012 or when the act was passed in 2006. I'm hoping it's the later.
I can't believe people actually think this stuff being forced down your throat is is a good idea.
The loss of freedoms in this country is staggering, but the "ah, who cares" attitude is more than troubling. It is your phone and you deserve the right to turn these alerts on or off.
Disabled the AMBER alert notifications but left the other severe/extreme alerts on. I get notifications for amber alerts through a texting service provided by my local news channel. No need to have it blaring at me as I regularly check my phone regardless
Turning off amber alerts is one of the first things I do when I get a new phone. I keep the other ones on, though
I recieved an alert for an alleged kidnapping in downtown LA. However, I live 200 miles away from LA!
Posted via Android Central App
I haven't had my smartphone for long, so now I'm looking at these settings. I can tell you a bunch of people's phones getting a tornado alert in the middle of church service was how we knew how to take cover in the middle of a deadly tornado.
You yanks are so paranoid its bloody hilarious :D
Posted via Android Central App
Tell that to Ed Snowden.
I agree that the alerts should be left on and that they serve a good purpose, but the people sending the alerts need to manage them better.
I've gotten one alert for a tornado warning in Baltimore, MD even though I was in Sterling, VA at the time and hadn't even been near Baltimore for 7 or 8 months.
As for the AMBER alerts, I've gotten alerts for 2 separate incidents. The first, I got one alert around 2 in the afternoon, another around 5, and then another 14 in the two hour span between 8 and 10pm. The whole time, I was sitting at home, and the info in the alert never changed. The second, I only got a single alert. That first incident nearly made me turn off AMBER alerts and I'm sure that there were plenty of people who *did* turn it off. When they drive people nuts with the alerts and it gets turned off, it defeats the whole purpose of the alert system.
Absolutely. If I'm snug in my bed at home, I don't need to be woken at 3am to warn me about flash floods in another part of town. It reminds me of the story of the boy who cried wolf.
Dig through ATT site and look for WEA and they will give you a list of their phones that handle it. I was suprised at how short the list was. No wonder my LG Optimus G (before they dropped the Optimus brand name) didn't scream along with everyone else in the office. No WEA on the older iPhones either, just the latest 4 and 5 versions.
I turned the notifications off, they are very annoying to me.
Posted via Android Central App
I've had mine go off for a weather alert during a pretty serious tornado outbreak. I didn't know my phone did it automatically. It's nice to know my phone has that feature.
Phil and readers of androidcentral,this link has info on what phones can and can not get alerts, http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fclick.linksynergy.com%... and yes i know its ATT but it has a good list
This was an incredibly well done article
Posted from my M7
I got an Amber alert today. I am happy to receive them. But if I wanted to turn them off, where would I find the setting on the best phone of 2013--that is, the HTC One. ;) I cannot find the setting.
Posted via Android Central App
1.)Go to the stock messaging app
2.)Go to settings
3.)Emergency Alert
Posted via Android Central App
What could be more annoying is Silver Alerts down here in Heaven's Waiting Room aka Florida. We get about 2 a week and most of the time its just an elderly person looking for personal time. It washes out the seriousness of Amber Alerts. Which is why New York does not participate in the Silver Alert program.
Posted via Android Central App
Coincidentally I got my first amber alert today. Scared me for a minute. With all that is going on with Russia these days I thought the nukes might be airborne! They must send these out in waves so not to overload things. It was at least 15-20 minutes before my partner got his and he was sitting right next to me. Geez..in a tornado situation that time difference could be a life and death matter. Not good.
Posted via Android Central App
Pretty disgusting reading a few comments. Its a safety alert you jerks, if it was your child you would be thankful for this system.
Posted via Android Central App
Sadly, most of my fellow Americans want the benefits of being a part of a society without feeling they have any obligation to the members of that society.
+1
Posted via Android Central App
Thanks oh so very much for your obviously fake care for my nonexistent children. I'll sleep better tonight knowing that you're sitting up watching your phone for Amber Alerts 500 miles away from you. You rock!
That crap is already all over the news. I don't need it on my phone too, thank you very much.
I hate to be judgmental about people or situations HOWEVER, Reading some if the ignorance above I will. Most of you probably have never dealt with or seen the affect of losing a child to something tragic and monstrous such as a child being kidnapped and later being murdered. And I pray that none of you will. I have dealt with the criminals that have taken children and done horrible things to them. The Amber alert system on a cell phone system is probably one of the most effective ways to get emergency information to people who are in public places such as a convenience store or on the road. I received my 1st amber alert week before last. it was a child who was kidnapped from Orange Va and was later found on the Eastern shore of Va. approximately 200 miles away . I do not know if it was because of the alert on a cell phone, but she was found because of the systems that are in place. Looking at some these post, I see a lot of you don't want to be inconvenienced by a short annoying sound that can save a person's life. and its probably the same people who think freedom is free. Your are probably the same people who will forward lame jokes or naked pictures to your friends. Everything comes at a cost in this life and country and it appears here that there are some selfish people in this world. I hope and pray you never experience the lost of a child or a lost of child that could have be stopped, had a person had their alerts on or even paid attention to it. There is no better reward life than to be a service to your fellow man or woman. Saving your fellow neighbor from a tragedy is one of best things you will ever experience in life.
I agree. I just want the option to choose how I get notified.
Posted via Telepathy, Android version HAL 9000 "Carne Asada"
I question how effective it is. I got an AMBER alert today. I freaked out at the noise, saw what it was, and turned it off. Then I thought, "Wait, what did that say? What kind of car was it?" There was no notification. I couldn't see how to get the message back to more carefully read the thing. The sound is too obnoxious to be effective--it's its own worst enemy. As we see here, users just want to make it stop so they either turn it off completely or, like me, miss the message as they try to JUST MAKE IT STOP! It's a shame because it could be a valuable tool, it's just poorly done.
It IS a very poorly designed system (par for the course with most government stuff). So, it shouldn't be surprising many just turn it off. The article linked below has some good info on that:
www.cooper.com/journal/2013/08/amber-alert-the-tragedy-of-bad-design
You could have the system in place, and have it be *far* more effective, if you didn't try and ram the alerts down everyone's ears. It's not a matter of being "inconvenienced" it's a matter of having *zero* control. There is no reason for an AMBER alert to go off full-blast with the most obnoxious sound they could find. If people received AMBER alerts like they did a text message, they would be a lot more receptive to actually reading the alert and being informed so that the could help.
Having the phone "scream" at me is not going to make me more informed. Especially when it goes off in the middle of a meeting or in the middle of the night. The system is a great idea, but you can't make the options "full-volume hell" or "nothing" and expect people not to choose "nothing".
I work at a university, and we can opt in to the campus' automated text-message alert system. It's nice because the alert is a text message, so the alert sound can be the same as any other text message. Or you can Customize it (in your phone's own settings) so it can be a different tone whenever a message arrives from the university's alert system. And since it's a text message, you can refer back to it and read it again if you need to.
The only drawback to our campus alert system is that they send out an alert every time there's a "severe thunderstorm" warning from the National Weather Service for our general area. I live in NC, and in the summer we get a thunderstorm almost every evening. So it gets a little annoying sometimes.
If our campus-wide alerts were as loud and intrusive as the emergency/amber/etc alerts, I would have opted out from them a long time ago. -- And I would have missed a "Stay Indoors & lockdown" alert about an Armed Man running across campus (we found out later he had been just outside our building)!! He was eventually apprehended and arrested for shooting & killing someone in a house nearby just off campus. Apparently he had been just outside our building at one point - i.e hiding from police just after he shot & killed someone. I assume he was prepared to do anything (shoot more people) not to get caught.
You're exactly right, and that's the problem: you have be careful that the system doesn't cross the lines from useful to intrusive to obnoxious.
Again, let's be clear: for most people it has nothing to do with the content of the message, but the way the message arrives. The "think of the children" crowd, including you, have unwittingly set up an incentive for people to never see it and never help. In the rare case it's not a spousal custody dispute, the message is usually cryptic and uninformative, sent out hours too late to help, arrives with a strong disincentive to ever see the message, and should you dismiss it, disappears without any way of seeing it again. If it arrived like a regular alert but at the top of my notifications tray, with a regular sound, with the ability to click on it to get more info, then I'd happily open my arms to the message. Instead, I get a heart-attack inducing sound, coupled with a message like "AMBER ALERT UPDATE LIC SOMEPLATE/ST SLV SDN" and should I try to silence the phone, the message vanishes without any ability to see it again or decipher it. No, sorry dude, you and the rest of the think-of-the-children people are your own worst enemy and rightly deserve to be ignored.
But if the alarm is so loud and potentially disruptive (e.g., at the workplace, at school, or when sleeping) and people just end up disabling the alert all together, then where's the usefulness of having the alert system in the first place? The whole point of the AMBER Alert system is to get the word out quickly to as Many people as possible. If many people decide to opt out of getting the alert, then it doesn't matter how quickly they word goes out, if nobody hears it. (The same goes for all of the other alarms).
It's like working in a building where the fire alarm keeps going off for no reason, which I've personally experienced in the past. Eventually people don't even leave the building when the fire alarm goes off. And then what's the point of having the fire alarm system in the first place?
In the case of a building where the fire alarms keep going off, it turns out that's just as much of a fire code violation as a fire alarm that doesn't work at all. So even the fire department knows when an alarm system is working in a way that causes people to just ignore it (or turn it off completely), then the system isn't helping the people its supposed to help.
Every alert I have EVER gotten has been a total waste or completely inaccurate. I turned it all off.
Does this work outside the US for a Nexus phone bought from the US PlayStore? Is it carrier dependent?
Posted via Android Central App
They come from specific cell towers in an area designated by the alert, so you will not receive them unless your phone is currently connected to a tower in the affected area.
I've had my android for a year and a half and have never received an alert of any kind.
Posted via Android Central App
I'm sorry, but I do not like the idea of "alerts" being forced on me by the government, carrier or otherwise.
If I want an alert, I'll download an app that does it. I've got an older (GT-N7000) phone that doesn't have that
"feature", but I've got a weather app that does the weather alerts (I live in tornado alley). The presidential alerts
really bother me...and it doesn't have to do with the current or former occupant of the white house either.
It amazes me, the number of people who are willing to give up freedom, in the so called name of "security".
How did we as a species, manage to live as long as we have, without the government sending us messages
about this or that?
Hey, if you want the government sending you amber alerts, weather alerts, presidential alerts, that's your business,
but it should be VOLUNTARY, not forced on you by the carrier/manufacturer/government.
This
Posted via Android Central App
Please...how have you given up "freedom"? These alerts have been on TV and radio your entire life. Never heard anyone complain about their "freedom" then. Or complain about the tornado siren. Or the nuke sirens in the 1950's. So how come now it's an issue? Don't like it, use a feature phone. Or no cell. There are options. For the same reason that you say "How did we as a species mange to live without the government sending you messages" I can counter with how did we as a species manage to live without a cell phone. A smart phone is optional. And there are even older version of Android that don't have alerts built in. So again, you have options. No freedom is being compromised. Not even close.
Who watches TV? I don't. But I need my phone for daily living. That's how.
And seeing as how I don't have this "feature" on my phone, and won't as long as I can root and ROM a phone, I don't have to live with your simplistic, condescending "Don't like it, get out! 'Merica!" mentality.
My TV doesn't turn itself on at full volume at 3am. My freedom of a good night's sleep is in jeopardy.
Root your phone and and get rid of that intrusive shit.
Posted via Android Central App
Scares the shit out of me when they go off at like 2am
Posted via Android Central App
Which is why I've rooted my phone. Screw that noise.
I wish there was a setting to have them read to you if you have in headphones. I heard the alert but didn't know what it was the other day cause I was on my motorcycle. Turned out it was a tornado warning a few miles away, and that could've gone badly.
Not sure if these alerts will work with tasker, but that's what I use. I have a profile set so if my screen is off, it reads the senders name out loud, and then if I'm on my headphones it will also read the contents.
I know this is off topic but in the picture it seems you show an HTC ONE running an older version of Sense. Is that so or am I missing something?
-Showking
The short version is I knew I had that old screenshot and could have sworn I got that notification when I was testing the VZW HTC One. Turns out it was the Droid DNA a few months before that.
Whoops.
In other news, the weather's been fine here. :)
Hey look! I can finally see images in comments with the AC app!
Gotcha. Thanks for the reply.
-Showking
Is there anyway I can get these on a stock nexus Wi-Fi only tablet?
Posted via Android Central App
They are broadcast by cell towers, so no... But, there are apps you could search for in Google Play.
Anyone knows where exactly is this setting on SGS3 I9300 ?
I've tried looking at the settings of the messaging app, but I can't find it there...
No idea where these settings are on my AT&T HTC One.
Can't find them on my AT&T HTC One either, wonder if they have them disabled for some reason or just won't allow you to change them. According to a number of things I've found (including a step by step walk through with images for the Sprint HTC One) there should be an Emergency Alerts option in the Settings menu on the stock Messages app, but I don't see that.
Same for me on ATT Note 2 4.3. What gives with this? My sister's Note 3 4.3 has it.
I have an AT&T HTC One, as well, and AT&T doesn't list it as being compatible, even though it is in all the other carriers. That said, at work last week we got a severe weather alert and my co-workers iPhone 5 along with a company phone went off with the siren alert and I simultaneously got a text message with the same alert info, but blaring siren sound.
But *no* Blaring siren sound. Just a normal text message notification.
Settings>More>Cell Broadcasts
Possible that it's different for me, I am rooted on CM11. Hope it works.
So nobody noticed the older version of Sense running on the HTC One (a version that has never been on it) in this picture lol.
<whistles>
Thanks Phil lol
Good eye! That unlock ring looks just like the one from sense 3 on my My Touch 4G Slide.
Posted via Android Central App
Noticed that too. Looked bizarre.
That's the first thing I noticed about the picture.
Posted via Android Central App
Happened to me a couple weeks ago in San Jose, CA. My phone and someone else's in the office. Interestingly, Sprint phones, and phones of same make model, Did not go off.
More frightening than annoying. I immediately jumped up in my chair, literally, and almost hit the deck right afterward in case of gun fire.
I appreciate the heads up with AMBER alerts. At least the user can opt put of them. I just wish I can change the notification settings.
Posted via Telepathy, Android version HAL 9000 "Carne Asada"
"I appreciate the heads up with AMBER alerts. At least the user can opt put of them. I just wish I can change the notification settings."
This.
Yup. Exactly.
the thing i hate about these Amber alerts is that most of them are a parent "stealing" a child from another parent. i consider that a domestic dispute that's none of my business or concern.
Agreed. Until they can get these alerts fixed, they are virtually useless. Although a great overall idea. I get weather alerts for areas 3 states away, amber alerts for areas HUNDREDS of miles away and I see this as another thing that the government can't seem to get right. GO FIGURE.
I had to turn off Amber alerts. Call me insensitive, but they are like the boy that cried wolf. I got one in the middle of the night. Over 200 miles away. Some child 'abducted' by a family member. Am I going to go out in the middle of the night and ride up and down the highway just in case? Then a couple of months later, same thing, only more like 400 miles away. Family member didn't return a child. I get a wake up tone in the middle of the night. In both cases the parent did eventually return the child. Sorry, no more alerts. Why would you need to send 'instant' notifications to everybody 7 hours away?
This is the thing. I live in Phoenix, AZ. A couple weeks ago we got a series of several of the same alert for a child apparently with a non-custodial parent... in Buckeye, AZ. It's basically an hour away. I was woken at about 2 am after less than 3 hours sleep, and couldn't get back to sleep. Does everyone with a cell phone an hour away need to be woken up for that? How many people lost sleep and were killed or injured in accidents as a result? I turned off the alerts, with some regret. If the alerts respected my notification settings, it would be fine, probably.
Non-custodial parents almost never injure their kids. We need different shades of amber.
That's why I keep saying that the alerts need to be more "subdued" and they need to respect your "silence" settings. It does nobody any good to make the system so obnoxious that everyone ends up just turning it off.
Wow, had no idea this even existed. Obviously I've never heard it go off....
This must be a US only thing yes? Never heard boo here in Ontario.
Posted via Android Central App
Yeah I believe so, but the mechanism is in place if other countries want to implement it. The problem there is who is going to do it? Carriers? What if it is carrier free?
It needs to be more of a governmental alert system rather than so US specific
-------------------------------------------
You really should see the crap I don't post. Sorry if honesty offends you
Just got an Amber Alert today. Always catches me off guard.
Posted via Android Central App
I have a question...
Can you receive a Amber Alert/Emergency Alerts if you have a unlocked phone thats not on one of the major US carriers? (Example: Nexus 5 from Google Play on Straight Talk.)
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
Yes.
Thanks!
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
You're welcome friend!
Uhhh...
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
Not necessarily.
If you bought your phone over seas, or bought a model that was originally destined for a non US market, there will probably be nothing on the phone to get these messages.
My international model HTC One X has no such capability (far east market). My Wife's Moto X does have it.
I've got a UK news Nexus 5 and it has an option for AMBER alerts. I've never got any emergency alerts through my phone though.
Posted via Android Central App
Yes, you should I had a nexus 4 unlocked and I got some amber alerts as well and I was on prepaid tmobile at the time. I think as long your using a network in America it will work.
Posted via Android Central App
Thank you!
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
Anytime pal, anytime.
OK...
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
I got an Amber Alert last week on my unlocked Moto X on StraightTalk.
So, Yes.
Thanks for answering!
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
...
...
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
........... =&s@
Posted via Android Central App
Got an AMBER alert last week. Nexus 5 using Straight Talk (AT&T SIM). So, yes, it definitely works.
Posted via Android Central App
A girl in Maryland went missing last week. Around 11:30 or so, I was in the middle of class when everyone's phones let out that annoyingly loud siren. Professor went ape-sh*t. He has a strict no-cell phone policy and thought we did it as a joke lol. Had to explain to him that it was an Amber alert and that our phones do it automatically even if they are on silent.
Of course, him being the dinosaur that he is, with his dinosaur cell phone, he didn't understand it right away until after we pleaded with him for 5 minutes.
I disabled my alerts since then, but I might turn them back on because of this article.
Posted via Android Central App
Same here. I live in MD, my friend's phone (Samsung Galaxy) went off during the most important test of the school year (MSA). It was hilarious.
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
Lol! thats funny. I remember those MSA days. I hated them. I surprised they don't make you guys turn off your phones all together now
Well, on the first day of testing our teacher told everyone to turn their phones off, but on that day my teacher lost her voice and forgot.
Posted from the Google Nexus 7 2012 via Android Central App
And that evening, they decided to light up every phone in West Virginia with that alert, even though there appeared to be no cause to believe they were headed in this direction. All of the phones in our newsroom went nuts — except mine. That's why I have my Amber alerts disabled, but the higher levels remain on.
I believe the girl in this case was found (unharmed) in South Carolina. Therefore, what was the point in alerting people in the area when the perpetrator had fled?
I prefer the highway sign notifications, at least there's a chance that I would see the vehicle while I'm on the road.
And with the highway sign notifications, I don't have to pick up my phone while I'm driving(!) in order to read the details of the alert.
This was one of the first things I disabled/uninstalled upon rooting my phone.
Edit: presidentials gone as well.
Posted with my HTC One GPe via Android Central App
How did you disable the presidential alerts? Its not deselecting on my device.
-Rooted Note 3
Why would you want to disable presidential alerts?
What good are they going to do for you?
(Its a serious question).
I like to know what's going on. Granted, if what is happening is being sent out through a presidential alert then it would most likely be on the news. But still...
An actual presidential alert has never been issued. 9/11 didn't even get a regional alert, because the media covered it so quickly.
This system didn't exist during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Correct. If I'm not mistaken, the system wasn't actually online until about 2007-2008, and it wasn't a mandate that OEM's include it in devices until 2009.
If the President wants to alert me, he can contact the NSA and get my number.
I still need an answer to my question please.
Lol!
BTW I don't know the answer. I don't think you can disable it.
No way but to freeze the app in TiBackup. It's called CellBroadcasts.
I disabled it in settings/apps, and for good measure I froze the app in Titanium Backup.
Posted with my HTC One GPe via Android Central App
Why? Is it really that much of an annoyance to potentially get information that could save a child's life?
yup.
It is a matter of personal preference. I for one would not like to get information fed to me by force, even if it is potentially life saving.
Posted via Android Central App
Would you feel the same way if your life was in danger? What about your parents/spouse/children?
Posted via Android Central App
We're all sovereign citizens, and will take our chances, thank you very much.
When it goes off at 3 in the morning and scares the living daylights of everyone in the house, yes. I feel for the victims, but I'm not looking for a car/license plate at 3am, I'm going to *try* to go back to sleep.
I agree with the *idea* of the system, but not it's implementation. There is no reason why an AMBER alert needs to go off on my phone with that horrific alarm sound at full volume. The whole idea was to get the information in front of as many eyes as possible. They could have easily made it come in like a normal notification, so that people could then respond to it like they would a text message or email. Making the system obnoxious just lessens the likelihood that people are going to use it.
Just because my phone makes that horrible noise while I'm sitting at my desk at work, it doesn't mean that I'm going to drop what I'm doing and go run outside to watch scour the streets for a particular car. However, if the alert was more subdued, I would read it when I checked my phone and be aware of the situation so that, if I were to see that car later, I would know to call the authorities.
The way they have implemented it now just makes it more likely that I'm going to silence and dismiss the notification as quickly as possible, or turn the feature off altogether.
It's not getting the information out that's an issue; it's how it's done. Had they implemented this as a standard notification, then I wouldn't have turned it off. As it happened, after a spousal custody battle resulted in a piercing 3am wake up call on both my wife's and my phones, we turned it off. And now we're never going to see the alerts. Had it been a standard alert, and I had seen it the next morning, I might have paid attention. Now, I never will. To add insult to injury, in the alert we received, the child was never in danger, and the alert was issued 13 hours after the supposed abduction happened. So thanks for playing the moral card, shame it backfired on you and the others in an epic fashion.
PS: we've never received a single tornado warning even when our neighborhood was identified as being directly in the path of a confirmed on the ground tornado. So the alerts are pretty much worthless all around.
And I've received warnings for Amber alerts in other regions before. When my phone starts screaming about something that happened 1 hour ago 800 miles away, screw the license plate number, I need the flight number.
I have no problem with the alerts in theory - its the implementation that's completely botched. Every other notification on my phone allows uses the volume controls in the notification settings. This one does not. It blares regardless. After going off in a business meeting, then a second one at 3am, I disabled them.
If there were a way to get them with only vibration notification, I would turn them back on. But I'm yet to find that option in any OEM device (some custom ROMs allow it, but I'm not using those at this time).
This. Received my first one in the middle of the night, boomsound speakers blaring. I thought my building was on fire. And my phone was on silent! This is going to piss a lot of people off when it goes off in a meeting, funeral, church, class, court, theater etc. I get that they want to push out emergency notifications but it should at least adhere to the volumes you have set.
Agreed, 110%.
I generally agree with you, but in the case of something like a tornado alert, I think that having the alert sound wherever you are and however your volumes are set, is a good thing, so that you can take appropriate action immediately.
If it's too annoying for others to be advised a tornado is imminent, they are on their own.
I had my first one a couple of months ago, it was a missing child in NJ (I am in NYC). It turned out to be a false alarm (thank heavens) per local news. It went off, and at first I am like "what the hell is that", sounded like the old TV Civil Defense warnings.
Every one of the Amber Alerts I've received on my phone were for spousal custody battles. The child is virtually never in danger in these cases. Danger to the child is probably heightened by putting out an alert in this situation.
(I know, I'm a bad person, let the hate mail flow).
Personally, the few AMBER alerts that I've gotten have been either while I was at my desk at work (in which case there's not much I can do to help) or in the middle of the night in which case (to be honest) I'm just going to turn it off, roll over, and go back to sleep. And that's assuming that I don't turn it off entirely. I think they would actually get a lot more support for the program if it were a more "relaxed" notification. I don't need the air raid siren going off because a child is missing. Let it hit my phone just like a text message or email. It will chime, I will look (if I'm able) and I will be informed about the information. Forcing carriers and OEM's to make the phones have the horrifically loud "alarms" that go off just makes people turn the feature off.
The whole idea, here, was supposed to be to get that information in front of as many eyes as possible so that people would be aware of what's going on and be vigilant so that they could help. Crowd-sourcing the search effort, if you will. Making the service obnoxious is not the best way to accomplish that task.
Does anyone know Where can you find out what constitutes a "Severe Threat" vs. "Extreme Threat", to help people decide which alerts they want to opt-in to? I'm more than happy to get an alert for a tornado warning (i.e., when a tornado has actually been spotted in my area & could be headed my way). But I don't want to get the full-on disaster alarm siren when there's just a thunderstorm coming.
That's another problem with this system: you don't get to decide. It's all or nothing, and it doesn't differentiate between severity. If they push the button, you get an alert.
I can choose to have checked or unchecked Severe Alerts, Extreme Alerts, and Amber Alerts on my LG phone. Presidential alerts is greyed out and I can not uncheck.
My take on it is that today's parents are so immature and egotistical that they have a psychological need to believe someone is out there lurking/plotting to abduct their kids. That isn't reality, and so these phony Amber alerts were constructed to try to pretend it's so. They're an expression of parental egotism and the general ignorance of our population. But when you investigate the truth behind each Amber alert (a child custody dispute or family miscommunication), their artificial nature is apparent. Turn off that annoying Amber alert!
I'd agree these can be annoying. I also haven't received a single alert on my phone since I first noticed it was implemented. I don't know if that's because I'm on Cyanogenmod or not, or if Verizon just isn't participating somehow.
Verizon participates
-------------------------------------------
You really should see the crap I don't post. Sorry if honesty offends you
Try not to be in a Verizon store when the alert is sent out! Hehe, people start looking at each other as if a nuclear war about to begin with all phones in the store going off. :-)
Posted via Android Central App
As long as your phone is connected to a cell tower and you have a recent version of any mobile OS, you'll receive them. But, they are location dependent (per tower you're connected to, not your address on record with your carrier, so they work when you travel somewhere away from home). You just haven't been somewhere at the same time that one was issued yet.
Then I must be connected to the world's most powerful tower if I'm getting alerts from California. I'm well over 1000 miles away. I doubt there's much I can do about an Amber alert when I'm three states away.
I think these alerts are a good thing... but they need to be more customizable, with each type of alert to have it's own check box to ignore the phone's sound global setting or not on the phone.
I for one want server weather alerts to sound no matter what... but I do not want amber alerts to sound if I have my phone on silent. Amber alerts are not as life threatening as some other alerts and should be treated as such... When I'm awake I look at my phone frequently and if it is on silent I'll see the amber alert soon anyways if it doesn't sound... also there would be many other people with their sound on who would still get the amber alert immediately.
It's because you're on CM
I was a nys certified medic for ten years we didn't have cellphones I had a alert monitor on my belt at all times. I slept with an receiver next to my bed. Three am is when most alarm's are sounded. It's no fun getting out of bed at that time getting dressed and driving to the ambulance to the ambulance. This is when heart attacks hApen. The next time you hear an alert remember I was the one coming to sAve your life!!
Sorry you have to put up with the noise it could be to save your life.
What about the people who drive commercially and get into a car accident because the alert system disrupted their sleep? Sleep deprivation has been linked to many fatalities. Then there's the fact that if the alert only obeyed the phone's audio settings the alerts would reach more people at more times.
The fact that an EMT is willing to get up to every emergency alert is even more worrisome. Sleep deprivation among EMTs directly impact their performance and contributes to the survival rates. Specifically, there is a 3.4% increase in fatalities, where the medical staff is insufficiently rested. According to one study, this translated to 34 new medical incidents per day in a 1000 person hospital:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK2645/
A smartphone can easily be set to be silent to all callers except ones from a specific phone number, for example, so there is no excuse to allow yourself to become sleep deprived, risking your own health and safety, for no good at all.