Now all we need is a Q voice app that randomly speaks at you.
The number one request from every voice assistant speaker right now is for more wake words. Lots of people would prefer being able to designate their own wake word instead of a list of pre-defined options, but a longer list wouldn't be bad either. Amazon already had more options than anyone else with "Alexa," "Amazon" and "Echo" as wake words that could be set uniquely for each Echo you own, but now there's a fourth option and it's easily the best one for Star Trek fans.
That's right, you can now use "Computer" as a wake ford for your Amazon Echo! It's part of an update slowly rolling out to Echo owners, adding the fourth wake word to the bottom of the existing list. Like any other Echo wake word, you can choose to only have one Echo respond to this wake word or let all of them do it.
All you need to do now is make sure no one in your life is going to shoot you sideways glances when you're wandering around the house in your Science Officer robe asking your Echo to lower the bedroom lights.
Reader comments
Amazon's new wake word for Echo will have all the Star Wars geeks smiling
Don't you mean Star Trek?
Ouch!
Well I myself was wondering but I realised he made an error in the headline after reading the article
it still says star wars in the URL
Star Trek is correct, but no it isn't an error.
Live long and may the Force be with you.
Lol!
Trolling for Geeks...
Typo in this sentence:
That's right, you can now use "Computer" as a wake ford for your Amazon Echo!
SMH
I loved when Dr Spock fought the Daleks with his lightsabre in "Harry Potter". W00t!
You had one job, Android Central...
And I think I did it pretty well. One might even say intentionally well.
Perhaps a more obvious "wink" in the text of the article was warranted... Just a thought...
I figured multiple legit references to ST was enough, but I guess not!
Admittedly, it's hard to deal with Star Trek fans sometimes! :-)
Not your best moment Russell, not your best moment.
You kidding? I thought it was hilarious.
You're clearly the only one.
What a bunch of bums
I hate Amazon. But, they are stepping up and google needs to step up because i get sick of saying Ok Google to the point I use my Home less now
My guess is that Google's answer will be to let users customize their wake word.
Firefly fans?
Andromeda, personally.
This word is too common in my house to use as a wake word
Silly tech...gawd this thing is just stupid.
LOL
I remember that Star Trek movie scene vividly. Well caught!
(the photo is back on the blog list view thing).
The original series 2nd? movie: They come back in time to 80's America and go to an engineering firm to build them a glass pool thing for a whale.
Scotty and the Doc / Bones are explaining what they exactly need, and when Scotty sits at a computer he says, like, "Computer!..... Computer!" expecting a reply.
Bones surreptitiously nudges Scotty to the mouse.. "Oh.. eh" and so Scotty holds the mouse like a microphone.. "Oh Computer!"
There's going to be a You Tube of this for the younger ones now - after all that, right?
I'll go look xD
OK - Russell had it already. (must be as old as me)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaVgRj2e5_s
Ha haaaa! Yes! My amazement came when he actually had to type and he was going like 1000 wpm...lol. Boss!
Star Trek IV the Voyage Home
Can't...urgh
:: twitches :: well played... I'm still waiting for my Deckard Cain GPS though... http://us.blizzard.com/en-us/games/april-fools/ (scroll down to 2010)
As a Star Trek fan I'm really offended lol. I was going to get the Google one but I don't know
I'm going to ask my Alexa which is better, Star Wars or Star Trek?
And watch a spectacular meltdown like with the computer in Logan's Run.