Fire TV Stick lets you access Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and other on-demand services.

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick in India for ₹3,999. The streaming dongle is now up for sale on Amazon India, and you'll also be able to pick up the accessory from 24 retail stores across seven cities.

With the Fire TV Stick, you'll be able to access Amazon's Prime Video, along with a slew of other on-demand video streaming services like Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony LIV, Eros Now, Spuul, and more. The dongle plugs into your TV via HDMI, and comes with a voice-enabled remote that lets you search for content with your voice. You'll also be able to search for TV shows and movies in Hindi.

At ₹3,999 ($60), the Fire TV Stick is $20 costlier than its U.S. counterpart, and Amazon is incentivizing the dongle by rolling out several offers:

Amazon Pay cashback: If you're a Prime subscriber in India, you'll get ₹499 as cashback in your Amazon Pay wallet.

Airtel broadband offer: Airtel broadband customers will receive a total of 100GB free data spread out over three months for picking up the Fire TV Stick.

YOU broadband offer: Similarly, if you're a YOU broadband customer, you'll receive 240GB free data, delivered in 80GB chunks over three months.

Eros Now deal: Everyone buying the Fire TV Stick in India will receive a three-month subscription to Eros Now premium for free.

Gaana: You'll also get a six-month subscription to Gaana's ad-free tier by picking up the Fire TV Stick.

The dongle runs the latest version of Fire TV UI, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU. It also offers 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage, and Bluetooth 4.1, allowing you to connect to game controllers. Interested? Head on down to Amazon India from the link below to buy the Fire TV Stick.

See at Amazon