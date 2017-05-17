Amazon is driving costs down even further, making its tablets irresistible.
Remember way back when there was such a thing as a company capable of competing with Amazon on price for tablets? Those days are long gone, and today Amazon is making sure things stay that way. Four of Amazon's tablets have been refreshed today with new features and colors, and the prices just keep getting better.
Lets see what we're looking at!
Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8
The new Fire 7 tablet from Amazon is lighter and thinner than its predecessor, with a 7-inch IPS display Amazon claims is noticeably improved with higher contrast and less battery drain. This new tablet promises up to 6 hours of batter, 8GB of onboard storage with microSD card support up to 256GB, and Alexa enabled in the OS. If you're looking for a cheap tablet that isn't terrible to use, it's hard to argue with $50 for this offering.
If you want something a little more capable, the Fire HD 8 bumps the screen resolution to 1280x800 and starts with 16GB of onboard storage. This version of the tablet also offers 12 hours of battery, and like the new 7-inch version comes in the standard black as well as Punch Red, Marine Blue and Canary Yellow. This upgraded experience will run you $80, which is clearly not much considering what you're getting.
Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
According to Amazon, the new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are already more durable than the current generation iPad. That doesn't stop the company from releasing a Kids Edition variant of its tablets with big silicone bumpers and a two-year "worry-free" guarantee to replace if you actually manage to break yours. The new Fire 7 Kids Edition increases the default storage to 16GB onboard and includes a year of Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited so your kids have access to more apps and shows and books than can be read in that timeframe. This new kid-friendly setup will run you $100, and comes in the three colorful silicone options based on your choice.
The HD 8-inch variant, like the Adult version, has a better display and larger battery. It's also packing 32GB of onboard storage by default and includes the same two-year guarantee as the smaller version. Like the Adult Fire HD 8, you're paying $30 more than the smaller version for the boost in specs.
Amazon is clearly not done making a lot of noise when it comes to inexpensive tablets packing all of the best features the company has to offer, so will you be upgrading? Sound off in the comments!
Reader comments
Amazon is major Trollin.. I don't think this google I/O is even a hardware event lol
What a joke
What is the difference? I could only find 3 things that were different
6th GEN - Size 8.4" x 5.0" x 0.4" (214 mm x 128 mm x 9.2 mm)
7th GEN - Size 8.4" x 5.0" x 0.4" (214 mm x 128 mm x 9.7 mm)
6th GEN - Weight 12.0 ounces (341 grams)
7th GEN - 13.0 ounces (369 grams)
6th GEN - Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor
7th GEN - Sensors Accelerometer, ambient light sensor
If there is more please let me know :)
I dont think I'll upgrade to the new one the old one has one more sensor lol.
sorry 4 things the 4th is it's $10 cheaper for the 7th GEN that must be how much that gyroscope sensor they got rid of cost. LOL
I'm with you. I'd like to know the differences/improvements versus the previous generation and I'm really not getting much of anything from this article.
Better CPU?
Better GPU?
Faster storage?
Give us something that denotes the differences, if there are any.
I've owned both of the previous generation. The 8HD is a significant upgrade over the 7, definitely worth the money. The 7 inch models are so cheap because they are very poor quality. Make sure you get the extended warranty, it will definitely be worth it. My children each had one and both have been replaced multiple times through the warranty. Usually it's the charging port that goes bad, but one time my daughter's got boot loop problems. Also, even with a SD card and apps to SD, the 8 GB model will run into storage problems. On the other hand, the 8 inch HD model is an awesome little tablet.
They need to release new devices with higher-resolution displays.
No, thank you.
But what flavor of batter is it?
If they released a 10inch table with full hd that's gonna awesome