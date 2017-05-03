Parents with Android phones and tablets can now use Amazon's FreeTime service and get some much-needed quiet.

Amazon is expanding its excellent kids portal, FreeTime, to Android, moving over from the smaller, more limited confines of the company's own hardware.

The free app is now available for Android phones and tablets in the U.S., and provides a number of books, television shows and movies, with a $2.99 monthly subscription ($4.99 for non-Prime members) adding considerably to that number.

The upside is that Amazon gets another sizeable revenue stream without alienating its core hardware audience, since FreeTime and its Unlimited subscription service still work a bit better on its Kindle tablets, sticks and e-readers, since external kid-approved apps will need to be added manually through the settings. But Android users get the same options that parents have loved about the service so far, including extensive filters and content controls, along with a dashboard that lets them monitor what kids are reading, watching and browsing on the service.

To that end, FreeTime has a SafeSearch browser that Amazon curates, including a selection of YouTube content that has been approved for kids.

The selections for FreeTime Unlimited are from well-known publishers like Disney, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, PBS Kids, HarperCollins, and Simon & Schuster, and include:

Books: Splat the Cat, Little Blue Truck Leads the Way, Frog and Toad Are Friends, Curious George Goes to the Hospital, Caps for Sale, Inside Out Junior Novel, National Geographic Readers: Mummies, Big Nate: Game On!, Beezus and Ramona, Bridge to Terabithia, Star Wars: Before the Awakening, The Princess Diaries, and many more

Videos: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, If You Give A Mouse a Cookie, Wishenpoof!, Fireman Sam: Ultimate Heroes—The Movie, The Gruffalo, Odd Squad: The Movie, Just Add Magic, Happy Feet, LEGO Friends, Pokemon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire, An American Girl Story—Melody 1963: Love Has to Win, Tarzan, and many more

