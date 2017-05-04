If a cheap, yet not terrible Android tablet is what you seek, you can do worse than Amazon's excellent 7-inch Fire Tablet. And if you're in the UK now is definitely the time to buy as Amazon has dropped the price again.

Right now the 8GB model is just £34.99 while the 16GB is only £10 more at £44.99. It has a microSD card slot for expansion and a most excellent kids mode making it a good choice for the little ones.

Hit the link below and grab it while it's hot.

