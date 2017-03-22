The Amazon Echo is down to £134.99 in the UK.

As part of its Mother's Day deals, Amazon UK is discounting the Echo by £15, bringing the price of the voice-connected speaker down to £134.99. The deal is valid on both the black and white color variants of the speaker.

Amazon is offering a £20 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite as well, with the promotion applicable on both the Wi-Fi only and the cellular models. The 7-inch Fire Tablet is also getting a £15 price cut, with the tablet now selling for £34.99.

Head down to Amazon from the link below to grab the Echo for £134.99.

