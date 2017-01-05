World's largest online bookseller to open Manhattan bookstore this spring.

At a time when traditional bookstore chains are shuttering locations around the country, Amazon is planning continued expansion of Amazon Books, announcing plans for a new 4,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar store in New York City. The store will take up prime real estate in the Time Warner Center within Manhattan's Shops at Columbus Circle.

Opening this spring, this will be Amazon's first bookstore on the East Coast and their sixth store to open since 2015, with stores already operating in Seattle, Portland and San Diego and new locations set to open in Chicago and Dedham, Massachusetts. The online retailer is the leading booksellers, and that's without even factoring in Amazon's bustling ebook business via the Amazon Kindle.

Amazon is leveraging the strength of its online presence in its physical stores, organizing displays based on, pre-order popularity, sales, and customer ratings, even including customer reviews for the most popular books right on the shelves. The stores are also a place where folks can come in and test out Amazon's devices, such as the Echo, Kindle, Fire Tablets and Fire TV. Customers can buy books or devices in store, or have them shipped to their homes, with Amazon Prime customers receiving applicable discounts and free shipping.

This is but the latest news in Amazon's push from the online shopping space into the physical. The company made waves with its Amazon GO concept video, which showcased its vision for a frictionless shopping experience of the future. Given how successful Amazon has been at dominating the online retailing sector, it will come as no surprise to us if more physical Amazon stores continue popping up everywhere in upcoming years.