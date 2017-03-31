Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a way to grab Dash Buttons for just $1!

Amazon's Dash Buttons are an extremely easy way to reorder the supplies that you use the most in your house, and right now Amazon Prime members can grab them for $0.99 with the coupon code DASHBDAY. Normally the buttons cost $4.99 each, and then you receive a $4.99 credit after using it for the first time, but right now you can pick up a discounted one and still get the same credit. That means that you'll effectively make $4 on each button that you buy and use (limit of 3), so be sure to check them all out.

If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer and others. Some of the discounted Dash Buttons include:

This sale is in celebration of the Dash Button's second birthday, so be sure to celebrate with Amazon and pick up these discounted buttons. If you want to get really crazy with it, you can even reprogram the Dash Buttons to do other tasks, so be sure to check that out as well.

