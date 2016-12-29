Amazon's Digital Day sale will discount over 1,000 online-only titles.

Amazon's Prime Day turned out to be a huge success, and the retailer is now looking to replicate the magic with its first-ever Digital Day sale. For one day only, December 30, Amazon will discount over 1,000 online titles, including apps, games, TV shows, movies, music, ebooks, and more.

Amazon is promising discounts of up to 80% on video games, 50% off on TV shows and movies, 75% off on hundreds of digital comics, and much more. An annual subscription to Plex Pass will be discounted by 50%, and Amazon's teaser for the sale also lists Destiny, Titanfall 2, and Microsoft Office Home & Business 2016 among others.

The sale comes at an apropos time, as a lot of people will be looking to buy digital content to complement their new gadgets. However, Amazon drew a fair amount of criticism for the quality of deals listed in its Prime Day sale, so we'll have to wait and see until the sale goes live to see if there's anything noteworthy on offer.

The sale will be live for 24 hours, and will kick off at 3 a.m. ET on December 30. Head to the link below to see a preview of the deals that will be going live tomorrow.

