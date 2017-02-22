Amazon has topped the charts on the annual Harris Poll for corporate reputation, and to celebrate you'll be able to save $8.63 on any purchase of $50 or more. Using the coupon code BIGTHANKS you can save yourself on that purchase you've been holding out on. Whether you are in the market for a new case to protect your phone, a battery pack to keep it charged, or even a better way to get Wi-Fi through your whole house, you'll want to make sure you get $50 in your cart to save with this promo.
Some great ways to use your discount include:
- Mini Drone
- Blu R1 HD - Currently $50 off its regular price
- 200GB MicroSD Card
- Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System - Currently $70 off its regular price
- Ad-powered Moto G4 - Currently $50 off its regular price
Remember, this discount is only good for today, and there are a few exceptions to it. You won't be able to use the coupon on orders placed through Alexa or Prime Now, and it doesn't apply to video games, digital content or Amazon Gift Cards. Be sure to check out all the details at Amazon and then load up your cart with the stuff you want so you can save today!
For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Amazon is offering $8.63 off nearly any purchase of $50 or more today only!
This is what Amazon does. And that's why I absolutely love shopping there. For all consumer electronics, non-perishable foods (dairy, meat, produce), toiletries, and whatever else, Amazon is the way to go.
Big box retail stores continue to struggle while Amazon flourishes. When it comes to electronics, I'll read previews/reviews, visit Best Buy if I want to physically examine it and then purchase on Amazon.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.<br>
Best Of Luck for new Initiative
••••••••••••► http://jobs.com-signup.online/?bo0604
Well, that wasn't very convincing. Why on earth did you capitalize "Buddies"?
thanks for posting this. I was already going to order a newer Fire TV box, but always nice to save a few bucks
Got me to pull trigger on Phillips Hue starter kit I was holding in my cart. Thanks Amazon!
Has anyone tried this and confirmed it works? I added two items in my cart. Both prime items, I'm a prime member. Total is $60.69. I enter BIGTHANKS as a promotion code during checkout and .... The promotional code you entered cannot be applied to your purchase.
Sooooo ???
What are the items in your cart? I got it to work on a few different items, but there are some exceptions.
Dangit!!!! I think i figured out what the problem might be. When i added one of the items to my wishlist a couple of weeks ago it was prime. Now it's no longer prime and the promo specifically says it's only good on stuff sold by amazon. wah wah wah. Oh well, it's in my cart now. No take backs lol
The title of the post mentions "nearly every purchase." You may have found an exclusion.