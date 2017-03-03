The hardest working artificial woman on the planet has some things to teach you.

Everyone has a fairly decent understanding of the relationship between a human being and Amazon's Alexa, even if only be watching the commercials that seem to air on every channel now. You wake Alexa up, ask a question about a particular topic, and Amazon's massive network of data resources works to provide and answer. It seems simple now that we've had it for a while, but an impressive level of intelligence and engineering has gone into making all of this seamless.

In celebration of International Women's Day, and to further recognize the women of our history that contributed in some incredible way to the world as we know it, starting March 8th Alexa is going to drop some lady knowledge on you.

Starting first thing on March 8th, saying "good morning" to Alexa will result in a reminder that International Women's Day has arrived followed by your normal morning briefing. After this, if you ask Alexa "who inspires you?" you'll get a brief history lesson starring a woman from our history. Alexa's list includes:

Heady Lamar

Katherine G. Johnson

Dorothy Vaughan

Mary Jackson

Ada Lovelace

Simone Biles

Grace Hopper

Sally Ride

Jane McGonigal

Malala Youshafzai

Serena Williams

Jane Goodall

Marie Curie

Alexa Canady

Melinda Gates

Each name will come with a brief anecdote or joke, with lots more information available by enabling the new Inspirational Women skill. It'll offer detailed information for anyone who asks, including but not limited to the women listed above.