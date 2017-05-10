Amazon is back once again with its four-day sales extravaganza.
Amazon's Great Indian Sale is back, offering enticing discounts on hundreds of products. You'll be able to shave ₹1,000 off of the price of a Moto G4 Plus and finally be able to get your hands on the Redmi 4A, but the sale really shines when it comes to audio products, TVs, storage devices, and accessories. Here's a roundup of the best deals from the first day of the Great Indian Sale:
Mobiles
- Moto G4 Plus (2GB RAM, 16GB storage) - ₹11,499 - down from ₹12,499
- Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro - ₹25,990 - down from ₹27,990
- Coolpad Note 5 (4GB RAM, 32GB storage) - ₹9,999 - down from ₹10,999
- Xiaomi Redmi 4A (2GB RAM, 16GB storage) - ₹5,999 - you can actually buy it now
Headphones and home audio
- Logitech Z-623 2.1 THX-Certified Multimedia Speaker - ₹7,999 - down from ₹8,832
- Logitech Z506 Surround Sound 5.1 Multimedia Speakers - ₹3,999 - down from ₹6,017
- Philips SPA7000B 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System - ₹5,549 - down from ₹6,000
- Philips SPA8000B/94 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System - ₹7,999 - down from ₹8,430
- Philips HTL2163B/12 Bluetooth Soundbar - ₹9,999 - down from ₹10,449
- F&D F-203G 2.1 Speaker System - ₹1,149 - down from ₹1,270
- Logitech X50 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - ₹1,149 - down from ₹1,524
- JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - ₹1,799 - down from ₹1,999
- AmazonBasics In-Ear Headphones with universal mic - ₹329 - down from ₹499
- Sennheiser CX 275 S In-Ear Headphone with mic - ₹1,599 - down from ₹1,669
- Sony MDR-XB250 On-Ear Headphones (Extra Bass) - ₹899 - down from ₹1,099
- boAt Stone 600 Water Proof and Shock Proof Wireless Speaker - ₹1,699 - down from ₹1,899
- boAt BassHeads 225 Special Edition In-Ear Headphones with mic - ₹449 - down from ₹499
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - ₹12,999 - down from ₹14,533
TVs
- Sanyo 43-inch XT-43S7100F Full HD LED IPS TV - ₹24,490 - down from ₹27,990
- Sanyo 49-inch XT-49S7100F Full HD LED IPS TV - ₹30,990 - down from ₹34,990
- TCL 55-inch L55P1US 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - ₹45,990 - down from ₹48,990
- LG 43-inch 43LH576T Full HD Smart LED IPS TV - ₹36,990 - down from ₹38,999
- Sony 40-inch BRAVIA KLV-40R352D Full HD LED TV - ₹41,990 - down from ₹44,990
Everything else
- Canon EOS 1300D 18MP DSLR with 18-55 and 55-250mm IS II Lens and 16GB SD card - ₹26,495 - down from ₹29,199
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB External Hard Drive - ₹4,099 - down from ₹4,299
- Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - ₹1,799 - down from ₹1,999
- AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable, 6 Feet - ₹325 - down from ₹399
- Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone - ₹9,599 - down from ₹11,514
- Blue Microphones Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone - ₹4,299 - down from ₹4,417
To take a look at all the products on sale, head to Amazon from the link below. What's everyone buying?
