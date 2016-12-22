Speak softly and maybe win some cash!

If you have an Amazon Echo and a Facebook page, there's a good chance you could win some prizes from Alexa over the next couple of days. The Facebook page for Amazon Echo has been listing contests, and the only way to participate is to speak "secret" commands to your Echo. Drop the command on your Echo, and your account is registered to win a prize!

This is great for Amazon Echo users for a couple of reasons. First, most of the "secret" commands are actually Amazon Echo skills you probably aren't using. This means Amazon is getting people to try out partner services, which is great for everyone. In using those commands, Amazon is registering your account for a lottery-style giveaway, and each set of prizes so far seem to be $25 gift cards.

Want to participate? The only way to do so is to have an Amazon Echo and read the commands from their Facebook page. Get to it!

