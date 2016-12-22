Speak softly and maybe win some cash!
If you have an Amazon Echo and a Facebook page, there's a good chance you could win some prizes from Alexa over the next couple of days. The Facebook page for Amazon Echo has been listing contests, and the only way to participate is to speak "secret" commands to your Echo. Drop the command on your Echo, and your account is registered to win a prize!
This is great for Amazon Echo users for a couple of reasons. First, most of the "secret" commands are actually Amazon Echo skills you probably aren't using. This means Amazon is getting people to try out partner services, which is great for everyone. In using those commands, Amazon is registering your account for a lottery-style giveaway, and each set of prizes so far seem to be $25 gift cards.
Want to participate? The only way to do so is to have an Amazon Echo and read the commands from their Facebook page. Get to it!
Can you do it through Alex on the fire TV as well?
"Want to participate? The only way to do so is to have an Amazon Echo and read the commands from their Facebook page. Get to it!"
Uh, no:
Entry Method #2:
Alternatively, you may enter the Sweepstakes without using an Alexa-enabled device or endpoint and enabling and invoking an Alexa skill by filling out and submitting the online form that can be found at https://alexa.au1.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_4132KtYHlPZNkqN to receive one (1) entry for the applicable Daily Period.
All entries must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) during a Daily Period to be considered for such Daily Period’s random drawing. Limit one (1) entry per person using only one (1) e-mail address or Amazon.com account per Daily Period, regardless of entry method. You may not use multiple email addresses or Amazon.com accounts to enter the Sweepstakes, and entries received in excess of the above stated daily limitation or submitted through multiple accounts will be disqualified.
The fact that you have to enable skills making this too much work for a sweepstakes.
Too much work? AC makes you repost their contests on fourteen different social networks and post a me too on their own forum. How is this too much work compared to that?