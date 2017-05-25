In the battle of Amazon's all new tablets, which is the right one for you?

Amazon's latest revisions to its 7 and 8-inch Fire tablets will go on sale in early June 2017. They will completely replace the older models, and while both are modest upgrades, they're upgrades nonetheless.

And better still, while the hardware gets a little bit better, the price stays the same. So, once again Amazon has two affordable tablets that are actually worth buying. But which should you go for?

See at Amazon

Spec comparison

Here's what makes up the two newest Fire tablets:

Category Fire 7 Fire HD 8 Display 7-inch IPS (1024 x 600) 8-inch IPS (1280 x 800) CPU Quad-core 1.3 GHz Quad-core 1.3 GHz Platform Fire OS Fire OS Internal Storage 7GB or 16GB (microSD up to 256GB) 16GB or 32GB (microSD up to 256GB) RAM 1GB 1.5GB Battery Up to 8 hours Up to 12 hours Connectivity Dual-band WiFi Dual-band WiFi Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone Colors Black, blue, red, yellow Black, blue, red, yellow Dimensions 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4" (192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm) 8.4" x 5.0" x 0.4" (214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm) Weight 295g 369g Price From $49.99 From $79.99

Which should you get?

The two Fire tablets are very much alike, but the Fire HD 8 has some important upgrades for that extra $30 asking price. For starters, there's a higher resolution display, and though not a massive increase in PPI, it looks noticeably better than the 7-inch model. There's also more RAM and more internal storage, along with a fairly significant boost in battery life over the smaller one.

For media lovers, the Fire HD 8 is also going to deliver better audio, with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for an all-round better experience watching video content or listening to music.

Here's the thing, though. The Fire 7 is a better choice for a tablet to give to your young ones. At 50 bucks it's verging on impulse buy territory, and the new model has a better screen and dual-band WiFi support to boast over its predecessor. For someone looking for the cheapest tablet possible that isn't garbage, the Fire 7 is still the one we recommend.

Both of these come in child-friendly Kids Editions, but if you're looking for a decent, low-cost tablet to consume media, browse the web, check your email and even play some games on, the Fire HD 8 is the one to get. The $30 difference is small enough that the improvements you get are well worth the extra investment.

Both are still excellent low-cost tablets, though.

See at Amazon