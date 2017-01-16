Control your music and way more with Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers.
The world of the connected home is still very much a disconnected mess. As Apple and Google each compete with their own standards — and other companies doing the same with their own — Amazon has quietly snuck in the side door with its smart, attractive, and intelligent speaker. Or, rather, speakers. After more than a year with just the Amazon Echo to lead the way, Amazon's line of smart speakers embodies that future. The Echo, Tap, and Dot are very similar smart speakers, in that they perform nearly all the same functions, with some minor differences.
If you're in the market for a smart speaker but can't decide between these three, we'll outline the key differences and let you know which one is best for you.
Amazon Echo
The first of its kind, Amazon Echo is a 9-inch speaker that at first glance resembles a tube of Pringles. However, this unit is far more than just a speaker that can play all your favorite tunes from Pandora, Spotify, Prime Music, and more. (Tell it to "Play the [Android Central Podcast," too!) It can easily become the smart controller for your entire home, connecting to smart lights (like Philips Hue), Nest thermostats, Samsung SmartThings, and much more.
It's basically a smartphone search appliance without the screen. It can answer questions, read audiobooks, check traffic and weather updates, and essentially act as your voice-activated butler (aside from actually bringing you a snack, though you can use it to order pizza from Domino's…).
In a somewhat creepy display of semi-AI, the Echo is always connected to Amazon's Alexa network, which is in the cloud and always getting smarter. The more you use it, the more it learns your preferences, speech patterns, and vocabulary, to better deliver on what you're asking for. It's always learning.
Check out our review for more!
Is it for me?
You'll want the Echo if you want the total package. If you want a whole-home control center coupled with a decent speaker, then the Echo is your best choice. It's an especially prudent choice if you already have your home rigged with smart devices. This one is designed to truly integrate with your home and therefore become a relatively permanent fixture. It comes in white and black.
Amazon Echo Dot
The Dot is essentially the Echo's "Mini-Me." It has a smaller, quieter speaker and, in size, is more akin to a hockey puck. It does everything the Echo does, but also has a 3.5mm output jack and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect it to your current sound system. Truly, it's as though someone just decapitated the Echo and then scrunched up the full-size speaker and jammed it up into the neck, and boom, the Dot.
Connect to and control all of your smart home devices, as well as your existing audio set-up, making the Dot perhaps the most desirable of the Echo family, especially since it's only $50 (and right now, if you buy a 6-pack, you'll only pay for 5!).
Check out our review for more!
Is it for me?
It is if you have an existing audio setup and several smart devices around your home that you'd like to control with just your voice. Don't go looking for real sound quality from the Dot, though it will do in a pinch if nothing else is available. Like the Echo, the Dot is constantly learning and adapting to your voice and your preferences. Comes in white and black.
Amazon Tap
The Tap is the next in line and brings most of the same features that the Echo has, with the added benefit of portability. With up to nine hours of playback, the Tap is rechargeable and comes with a handy wireless charging cradle.
Since it is battery-powered, the Tap isn't always listening, so — as the name would suggest — you have to tap it to activate Alexa, which only works over Wi-Fi. It's kind of a pain in the keister.
Like the Echo and Dot, the Tap can control your smart home devices, but you'll have to get up and tap it to do so (at that point, you might as well pull out your phone). It can also act as you futuristic assistant, adding items to your calendar and helping with searches. It connects to your phone and other smart devices, like tablets, via Bluetooth, but just for playback.
The Tap is the only somewhat customizable Echo option, with the Tap Sling cover available in six colors.
Is it for me?
It is if you want a portable speaker that also lets you stream music from many of your favorite services. The Tap can still do all of the assistant-related things that the Echo and Dot do; you just have to get off your duff and tap it to get it to work. If you just want a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a personal assistant (by using the Alexa app), then the Tap is your best choice. Only available in black.
How do you choose?
If you want the total package — decent speaker, whole-home control, and a personal assistant, all controlled by your voice — then go with the Echo.
If you want the exact same thing, but smaller, since you already have a sweet home-audio setup, then go with the Dot. It's definitely the best value.
If you want a portable Bluetooth speaker that can also act as a personal assistant, and you don't mind getting up to tap it when you want to control your smart home devices, then the Tap is your bag, baby.
I think both are silly "3D TV" devices. I love when companies try and sell us things that bring absolutely no real value to our lives.
To all a good night.
So you haven't used one yet.
Get the Echo, Leave the Dot and definitely don't bother with the Tap. You don't want the Tap, I promise you. The Dot is MAD SLOW doing everything. You may not be able to tell if you've never owned the Echo but I returned the Dot after suffering with it for a couple weeks. The Echo is superior in this space.
This article should've been updated for the possibility of customizing the Echo Dot's color via an external cover. http://www.mightyskins.com/circle-weave-amazon-echo-dot/ for example.
I bought the Dot two days ago, I'm impressed by it.
do i need echo to have echo dot or is echo dot its own system
At $39 due to Black Friday sale, for me the Dot is an impulse buy!
I can understand the main article being about the Amazon offerings, but I don't know how you can not at least mention the Home in the closing section of the article.
I gave in today and picked up both the Echo, and the Dot. $139, and $39, priced for Black Friday. Let's see how it goes.
I got my Echo here in the UK a couple of weeks ago. To be honest the UK launch has been a huge disappointment and a lot of services are not there and a lot of questions (not difficult ones) just get "I'm sorry I don't know that!"
The use of it is really limited.
At the moment the Echo just makes a half decent voice activated streaming radio.
Remember when everyone threw a fit when the Xbox was going to be always listening?
Now we just welcome everyone to hack into our daily life.
Lol they're listening anyway. Might as well get some benefit from it.
Hack your phones are always listening now and they're with you all the time.
Yea, but that is illegal. This is voluntary giving your privacy away on a silver platter. I'll pass
This seems to be an update of an old article; some comments are five months old.
Still, it’s timely.
- The article is an accurate and very helpful summary.
- I have all three. Echo’s speaker is best; Tap requires one to push-to-talk and unless it is right by your side, Mike is right, it *does* become a pain in the neck; Dot is good if you already have a speaker to connect to. (I ordered the new dot, but have the original “twist top” already).
- One comment (above) corrected noted tap only works on the 2.4Ghz network, not 5Ghz. Also initial Tap pairing and set up is was a bit of a chore. Once you get it going it is good. Perfect for the backyard.
Bottom Line: Even without “connected house” features, the Echo is a great device. Alarms, weather, news, timers, voice orders of amazon items, and trivia. Sometimes it can’t figure out the music request (I had to rename several Amazon play lists to names that Alexa could not confuse ;-( However, in the main, it is a tremendous product.
They should make the tap always listening when connected to power. I also wish the speaker was better. I love the portability but the quality is just OK. I love how it charges though and overall it's my favorite for its versatility
I have both, but the Dot works well and is a lot cheaper.
Of the three, the Tap does NOT connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, only 2.4GHz. With so much interference and saturation in the 2.4GHz band in my area, my Tap stuttered every music stream and most voice responses, and failed to understand my voice commands too often, causing much frustration.
Considering the Tap was supposed to be the most portable, I brought it into the bathroom to listen while I take a shower. As luck would have it, it didn't play the right station, and since I couldn't tell it what to do without constantly tapping the button with wet hands, that was the final nail in the coffin.
Returned it and ordered two more, cheaper Dots in its place.
How do I choose?
Waiting to see what Google may have.
The issue with the DOT is that you have to first own an ECHO and be a prime member. You can only order the DOT through the ECHO.
Personally I like the size of the DOT as opposed to the taller ECHO and could care less about the speaker array it comes with.
The workaround is to voice order it through the Amazon (shopping) App and not the Alexa App. Just did it so yes it works.
I was wondering why the TAP wouldn't be able to connect to home devices. I've got an echo right now, but I think I want to get either a tap or a dot as well.
Tap does connect to smart home devices.
I don't consider it to be a poop article at all. It probably answered a lot of people's questions regarding which one to get. The only inaccurate part was about the Tap not connecting to smart home devices.
It did a good job of comparing the different offerings, although I'm still not sure what this thing does that a smartphone doesn't ...
The devices prevent you from needing to take your phone out and unlock it to do things, plus it makes it easier for younger people around the house that may not have a phone yet.
That's exactly how I see them, as DrLouie described it.
Another poop article by AC. Seriously, Phil and Jerry need to write everything themselves or hire better people.
You are free to leave at the next stop. Oh and stop eating poop.
The Tap CAN control all your smart home devices. I use it everyday to control my nest thermostat and hue lights.
I keep hoping that google will join in, but I'm starting to think they are not that interested in the connected home.
They have released the Google Home, you dummy
May want to rethink who is calling who a dummy. You responded to a comment form 7 months ago.