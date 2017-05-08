The next Echo introduces a new way to interact with Alexa.
Update: We now have more details on Amazon's touchscreen-enabled Echo, courtesy of AFTVNews. The device will be called the Echo Show, and will retail for $229 on June 28. Pre-orders kick off from tomorrow, May 9, in the U.S.
Original story follows:
People have been saying that the new Amazon Echo will have a touchscreen and let you make video calls since early 2017. We've also seen some very official-looking renders of what is being touted as the next Echo, complete with a big screen, a video camera, and a speaker chamber. Today the Wall Street Journal jumps in and says everything we've heard is true. And we might see it as early as Tuesday (May 9).
This is probably going to happen. And soon.
More importantly, what does this mean for Amazon customers and Alexa? A touchscreen brings a whole new way to interact with Amazon's assistant, and that might make things complicated or make them awesome. And Amazon has no infrastructure in place to make video calling a thing, so are they building that out or will they partner with someone like Microsoft or Kik?
Enquiring minds want to know. But for now, all we can do is wait.
Amazon Echo
- Amazon Echo review
- Echo Dot review
- Top Echo Tips & Tricks
- Tap, Echo or Dot: The ultimate Alexa question
- Amazon Echo vs. Google Home
- Get the latest Alexa news
Reader comments
Amazon's touchscreen Echo will go up for pre-order May 9 for $229
Definitely need a waterproof version so i can make calls in the shower. Just like they do in the future.
I'm sorry to say this....BUT
The WORDS......
" W h a t e v e r "
Comes to mind, jmho
Those are letters. Not words....
W h a t e v e r
i s
o n l y
o n e
w o r d
If this thing really has this design and does video calling it will be just like Star Trek. I might have to get one based on that alone.
I just hope that old echos can make voice calls. I would hope that they can interact with the other rooms and essentially have an intercom system. That's what I really want. That, and room awareness. Like if I have an Echo named kitchen echo, I can just say turn off the lights and it know which room it's in and automatically do so.
I wouldn't be surprised if phone call functionality doesn't come to 1G Echo (and probably Google Home.) units. The microphones in those things are designed well for picking up speech from 360 degrees in high enough quality for the machine to process the language, but I'll bet audio picked up on those mics would sound like dog **** to a human being on the other end of a phone call.
I really wish Google was a first mover in this space. They have the products and data to make the hardware more useful. Even Microsoft would have been my second choice.
The world is getting dumbed down at record speed, not only that, but these global corporations know everything about you and ever move you make, if you only knew what their Grand plan is, it would make you sick to your stomachs.
How many stomachs do I have?
Also, this world is being dumbed down? The world is inanimate, it has no intelligence to 'dumb down'.
But sure, we are the 'dumbed down' ones.
http://i.imgur.com/sddTcgd.jpg
I'm 99% excited for this. What I worry about is the security on the APIs used by Alexa. If this thing wants access to my contacts, and permission to make/receive calls, I'm slightly worried. Jerry, your thoughts please?
Wife's only word. Ew.
Another snoop?
So now the thing will capture and store video "for product development and improvements". And for whatever undisclosed purposes Bezos decides are cash generating.
Given Amazon ethics and the lack of the same, this is really a NFW device.
Excellent!! We're getting closer and closer to Demolition Man style wrong number video call 'mishaps'