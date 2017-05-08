Amazon Echo is certainly dominating the market, but that's because there hasn't been much competition until now.
Amazon's line of assistant-enabled Echo devices remain as the punchline of every connected home joke, which is why it's no surprise it's the number one line of assistant-enabled connected speaker in U.S. households. According to research firm eMarketer, the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices now claim roughy 70% of the marketshare for this particular category of devices.
Google Home ranks in at number two, but it's trailing far behind at nearly 24% marketshare. Still, that's not bad for a device that's only been on the market for about 6 months. The remaining portion of the marketshare goes to smaller players, including Lenovo, LG, Harmon Kardon, and Mattel.
eMarketer said that it expects the broader category of virtual assistants to grow by 23% this year, though it's worth noting that the statistics featured here focused on speakers with a built-in digital assistant and do not include usage data from Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana.
Reuters reports that Google Home's share is also expected to grow. Tests by analysts have shown that the technology running Google's connected devices is seen as a match or "superior to competitors". Additionally, a survey done by RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney found Google's brand awareness in the U.S. to be about 80% of Alexa's, despite it being a relatively nascent release.
Google Home
- Google Home review
- These services work with Google Home
- Google Home vs. Amazon Echo
- Join our Google Home forums!
Reader comments
Amazon Echo may be number one, but Google Home is quickly catching up
no surprise it has 24% in 6 months compared to 2 and half for alexa
LOL at the spin in the headline.
Phandroid: "Alexa devices have a 3-to-1 market share lead over Google Home"
AA: "Report: Alexa to outsell Google Home three-to-one this year"
IBD: "Amazon Echo Keeps Big Lead Over Google Home In Digital Assistants"
AC: "Amazon Echo may be number one, but Google Home is quickly catching up"
Wipe that brown stuff off your nose.
I have both setup and the headline is accurate. The rapid growth of services on Google Home has been far more impressive than I imagined, and it's been much more reliable for home automation than my Echo.
First one to SONOS integration will be huge....
To my knowledge they haven't announced that they are working on Google Home integration yet. And it's taking them forever on Alexa. I'm very disappointed in their efforts thus far.
They've announced they are working on Alexa, Google and "and (likely) Apple"
https://www.theverge.com/2017/1/20/14331942/sonos-ceo-letter-speakers-al...
All Sonos needs is Google Cast support and they'll have integration with Home.
Not sure why it's taking them so long to add Cast support, it's been around much longer than the Home... I think they've just been stubborn thinking people would be happy with their app. When they finally add support maybe I'll actually buy a Sonos.
I can't agree that it has been more reliable in my home but I can say that the Echo is much easier to manage with groups than the Home is with rooms since I can put the same device in multiple groups with the Echo but can't put the same device in different rooms with Home. Trying to manage 60+ devices is much easier with the Echo ecosystem. Ex. if the playroom is in the basement I can add the basement as a group with the playroom inside of that group so I can turn off the basement or the playroom. This scenario is not possible with the Google Home since you can not have the same device in more than one room. Also once it is in a room it can not be removed without putting it into another room. Hopefully this will be fixed with a future update because Chromecast integration and Google's knowledge graph is superior.
I have 2 Homes and one Echo and the Home has definitely as reliable as the Echo in recognizing me and doing what I ask... But I agree that Google has some things they need to work on, especially with groups of devices.
Not only the issue with a device in more than one group... But also how you control that group. With the Home you have to say the word "lights" after the group name, whereas the Echo doesn't require this. Somethings this makes sense, like saying "hay google, turn off basement lights". But in some other cases it really gets annoying... For example, if you have a lamp with two lights and you name that group of two lights lamp... You have to say, "hay google, turn off lamp lights". It's much easier to just say, "Alexa, turn off lamp"... What do you think my family usually chooses? It's hard to get them though move over to the Home when you can't get them use it for this simple task just because of the crappy way they make you say the phrase.
And my other big issue is with the wake phrase... Saying" OK Google" or "Hay Google" is getting really f'n annoying! And it's a real pain in the *** when you are specifically trying to voice control your phone when you have a Home in your home... Like trying to say to your phone, "OK Google, set alarm for 6am tomorrow"... Then the Home replies (instead of your phone), "OK alarm set for 6am tomorrow". My phone sits next to my bed, not the Home! Oh and let's not forget about trying to explain to your family when to use "Hay" instead of "Ok" Google on their phone or the Home.
Having the Home and your phone use the same wake word is just a stupid idea.
What I see there is one headline that takes more into context than the other three.
This
Amazon missed out on the smartphone market by releasing the Fire phone too late when Apple and Google already had this market locked up.
It's clear from this lead that Amazon is making sure not to repeat the same mistake of waiting on competitors in the voice speaker market.
The company that will get my money in this market will be the one that lets me change the activation phrase to "M-5 tie-in!"