How secure are your Echo recordings? For now, Amazon is keeping them protected.
According to a report from The Information, police in Bentonville, Arkansas recently issued a warrant for Amazon to release recordings from the Echo owned by a man set to go on trial for first-degree murder. Amazon declined to give Echo-related recordings to the authorities, but did offer some account details and purchase history related to the account — which in some ways could prove to be more valuable.
Police indicated that they were able to take some data from the Echo locally, but did not confirm what all was able to be retrieved. Considering that the Echo relies on a constant internet connection to provide its smarts, chances are the real treasure trove would only lie on Amazon's servers. Beyond that, the Echo is unlikely to have recorded anything incriminating, as aside from some occasional miscues it is only recording once it hears the trigger words of "Amazon," "Alexa" or "Echo" and within relatively close proximity.
Data from other smart home devices could be far more interesting than Echo recordings.
Other types of data, like that apparently retrieved from the suspect's various IoT devices, could be far more interesting to the case if they are permitted to be used. Smart plugs, light bulbs, automated home devices and of course cameras could prove to be difference makers in this case (and far beyond). For example, in this particular case, a smart water meter showed incredibly high water usage prior to the time the victim was found dead at the home.
When it comes to law enforcement attempting to build the strongest case, it isn't surprising that the local authorities would do everything possible to obtain evidence. Issuing warrants for all data collected by smart home devices is in no way surprising — the only question is whether or not these companies can be (or will be) compelled to hand it over, and if the courts eventually find it legal and admissible in court.
Reader comments
Amazon denies police request for Echo voice recordings in murder case
I really like using the Echo and Google Home. I would be disappointed if these recordings were allowed in court, but not surprised.
When you fill your home full of microphones and carry one in your pocket all day, you have to expect the worst.
I understand the premise behind your disappointment if recordings could be used in court. But in capital cases such as this, everything and anything should allowed if such devices exist in and around the premises. If you can use a video camera to capture a burglar breaking into your house and obtain a conviction, why can't you use IoT's recordings in the same manner? There's no difference. Amazon should hand everything over permissible by law to the authorities. Period.
Before the privacy police strike back, NO!!! They should not be able to "hack" into said device to listen in on you. I do believe in privacy dangnabbit! But in a case where a capital crime has been committed, and said recordings exist, then, at that time, privacy has been vacated and therefore be used in the court of law.
Well I'm a good person and don't go around killing people. So I wouldn't mind having my recordings in court, because I would be innocent.
You are ignorant to think innocent people haven't been sent to jail. I assure you innocent poeple who have thought they have nothing to hide, end up cooperating with authorities because they know they are innocent. All of the sudden circumstances started to stack up against them, ie. being a certain place at a certain time. By that time, you are phucked...
Regardless of innocence, always have a lawyer present during questioning/inquiries from the police, IMO. They are not there looking out for your best interest.
Saying you don't need privacy protection because you don't do anything wrong is like saying you don't need first amendment protection because you have nothing to say. These protections are there for when you need it, if you wait until you need it, it will be too late
Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters of Walmart, and it's a device from their mortal enemy, Amazon. Funny how that works.
And yes, the Bentonville PD may as well have a large W on their uniforms, if you've ever been in a southern town that's extremely indebted to a large company, that's pretty much how it works.
So you're saying the reason the police are trying to convict someone accused of murder is because Wal Mart hates Amazon?
"Alexa... What is the best way to dispose of a dead body?"