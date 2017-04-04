You can now pay for things on Amazon with cash... sort of.

Another sign of the increasingly cashless world we live in, Amazon is partnering up with convenience, grocery, and drug stores to give consumers a novel way to quickly flip the cash in your wallet over to your Amazon account balance.

It's called Amazon Cash, and it uses a unique barcode associated with your Amazon account to essentially add an Amazon gift card to your Amazon account. Simply go to a participating convenience store, get the cashier to scan your barcode and load your account up with cash.

The easiest way to use Amazon Cash is to pull up your account barcode on the Amazon app on your phone, hand over your cash to the cashier, and the funds will be added to your Amazon account nearly instantly. And you don't necessarily need a smartphone to use the service, either — you also have the option to print out your personalized barcode.

It's essentially a new, more efficient way to buy an Amazon gift card for your own use, except you're no longer limited by the pre-set gift card denomination. You may only add between $15 and $500 of cash to your Amazon account on one transaction and there are no fees associated with using Amazon Cash. So far there are only seven participating retail stores — CVS, Speedway, Kum and Go, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, VG's Grocery and Sheetz — but more will be added in the future.

Right now, you can get $10 of bonus cash if you add $50 to your account via Amazon Cash before May 31.

Learn more about Amazon Cash