Alexa is an operating system, and that could mean trouble for Google.
Google made a fundamental mistake by launching Google Home two years after Amazon Echo, says Ben Thompson of Stratechery. Amazon's Echo and its growing lineup of first-party hardware, including the Tap and Dot, are less significant to the company's future than Alexa itself, the voice-enabled operating system that seems to be growing in reach and intelligence more quickly than any other.
The Echo created its own market: a voice-based personal assistant in the home. Crucially, the home was the one place in the entire world where smartphones were not necessarily the most convenient device, or touch the easiest input method: more often than not your smartphone is charging, and talking to a device doesn't carry the social baggage it might elsewhere.
Thompson says that Alexa capitalized on the home automation trend at the perfect time, and because Alexa is not linked to any one piece of hardware, it can exist in as many rooms as a family can afford, without taking much away from the unassailable relationships we have with smartphones today.
Amazon seized the opportunity: first, Alexa was remarkably proficient from day one, particularly in terms of speed and accuracy. Then, the company moved quickly to build out its ecosystem in two directions:
First, the company created a simple "Skills" framework that allowed smart devices to connect to Alexa and be controlled through a relatively strict verbal framework.
That simplicity has allowed vendors from Sonos to LG to seamlessly integrate Alexa into their existing lineups.
Secondly, "Alexa" and "Echo" are different names because they are different products: Alexa is the voice assistant, and much like AWS and Amazon.com, Echo is Alexa's first customer, but hardly its only one. This year CES announcements are dominated by products that run Alexa.
That's the beauty of Alexa: it doesn't cost the vendors anything (or at least, very little) to integrate, and because all that's needed is a microphone, a speaker and a connection to the internet — Amazon itself does all the hard work in the cloud backend — it can scale beautifully. And as we've seen with products like the Echo Dot, Alexa is better the more places it's in.
Google Home is arguably a better product than the Echo, that's no doubt: it's sleeker, cheaper, and even in its infancy, far more intelligent. But Thompson argues that Google still relies too heavily on needing a phone in-hand, and that its primary business model, search advertising, does not have the revenue potential in a voice-first product. Amazon, on the other hand, can afford to give Alexa away for next to nothing because it fosters the single-action purchase intent that fuels the company's core ecommerce business. Thompson explains:
Amazon, meanwhile, doesn't need to make a dime on Alexa, at least not directly: the vast majority of purchases are initiated at home; today that may mean creating a shopping list, but in the future it will mean ordering things for delivery, and for Prime customers the future is already here. Alexa just makes it that much easier, furthering Amazon's goal of being the logistics provider — and tax collector — for basically everyone and everything.
So what do you think? Is he right? Wrong? Discuss it in the comments below!
Reader comments
And then Microsoft will come stumbling in last, again, with Cortana and won't be able to capture more than 3% of the market.
Cortana is still a thing? I thought it died a year ago with Windows Phone.
its actually available in the play store. it wasnt terrible at all but just like the windows phone the need has already been filled. hard to bring something new even if its good
90% of all computers in the world use Windows. With most of them on W10. Plus Xbox. So that's a lot of Cortana.
Cortana is still restricted to a few countries, and I don't know anyone that actually uses it - besides Windows-focused journalists.
They changed that restriction. Now the Cortana can be enabled based on language instead of countries. If you know English, even if you are in a country which does not have Cortana you can change settings for Cortana to interact in English.
Actually, almost half of windows computers are still running windows 7 and the percentage running 10 is in the low 20s.
That will ultimately going to improve over time!
Don't be stupid. If you have Windows 10, you have Cortana unless you decide to disable it.
Exactly!
Does anyone actually use Cortona on Windows? I don't but I use Google Voice Search/Now often...
So, you've never used Cortana. That's one area I miss. Being able to say "Hey Cortana" do such and such, without touching my phone was pretty awesome. Patiently waiting for my S7 to have this ability with Google.
Cortana is horrible. On the xbox1 it only gets about 30% correct on words.
I don't get smart speakers and don't care to I prefer my phone .
It's nice to walk in to the house and say, "alexa, play top milli vanilli songs"
No thank you
Top Boy George songs?
Top Nickelback songs?
Alexa play Led Zeppelin IV
I think you'd be surprised.
My kids will ask Alexa how to spell something instead of them asking me (to which I would have to look it up on my phone.) My wife will ask what the weather is for today while she's getting ready. While in the kitchen you can ask how many ounces are in a cup without getting your phone dirty (or your food dirty from your nasty phone).
You're in the minority. There is a reason alexa devices are selling like crazy.
I don't see the part where Google can't keep up discussed in the argument. But a much larger point is the question of how we get Amazon to begin respecting user data, privacy and security.
Of course Bader will say that Google can't keep up in a title then fail to affirm that title in the article. Once you open the article revenue for the site is earned. Doesn't matter how bad an article is produced. I realize that I was also tricked into opening this post to read how Bader thinks that Google is behind again.
*Tsk* when am I ever going to learn?
I can't wait until apple comes out with their version and say that they were the first to come out with a home assistant.
I can't wait until the apple fad dies out, or is that too much to wish for?
I can't wait until the Apple hate dies out.. Is that too much to wish for?
Lol that was the best
Internet winner
It will be MAGICAL!! /s
Not sure if Google Home is sleeker. Not digging the design personally. But they might be right, you don't mind voice commands when you're at home... Amazon is on to something.
Also, from the device manufacturer perspective Amazon is a great partner as they just want to sell as much gear as possible, as we saw with the echo bundle deals throughout xmas. Google can do that as well, but obviously Amazon retail reach is magnitudes greater.
What? Alexa is just a set of apk's and mp3's, not quite an operating system, and the Echo itself is just FireOS, which is Android which is Google.
Also:
https://medium.com/@micaksica/exploring-the-amazon-echo-dot-part-1-inter...
"All of the Echo Dot’s mp3s it speaks to you are in /local/share/earcon, so if you wanted to hack Alexa’s voice to be different, you can change out these audio files."
How is Google home more intelligent? Even if you're correct it's far less useful. Alexa allows me to get ass-wipe delivered within two days in four words "Alexa order toilet paper".
BUT, what if you need an ass-wiping within the next 3 minutes.....two days is a long time to be on the pooper.
Lol agreed that's a long time to be in the thumper dumper.
There is much more than ordering stuff.
Like what? Reading Books? Alexa has it. Checking my Account Balance? Alexa has it. Music? Alexa has it. Weather? Alexa has it. Basic internet searches? Oh guess what Alexa can do that to. Google home can't compete.
Google doesn't have the best track record with projects that don't directly create revenue (example: Google Talk / Hangouts / Allo). Let's hope they see the good in investing in Assistant / Home.
I purchased a dot and love it. Started with a few WeMo switches and skills, way cool. I almost consider it as disposal piece of tech at $39. I'll wait to see if google gets better down the road, but very happy right now with the dot.
I've now tried both. I like the echo better. The DOT is inconspicuous and allows me to control my TP-Link wifi light bulbs and Nest without issue. I know that Google's assistant can do that as well but like NOTUS said, I can say "order whats in my cart" and BAM! It's ordered.
Amazon is beating Google at their own game. Google makes their search engine freely available to get users trapped into their ecosystem. Now Amazon is making Alexa freely available to get users trapped into their ecosystem. Google that becomes Alexa that. Brilliant!
I think Google can easily earn money on the assistant in the future. It's linked to your G account so they get even better ad targeting. Possibilities are endless for monetization in the future. At this point monetization is not a problem for Google, marketshare is. They have to commit to it 100%. So far the effort is to little to late. The Echo train is about to leave the station, they better start running to catch up.