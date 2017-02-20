Alto's Odyssey is coming!

There are two types of people in the world — those who have lost countless hours to the hypnotic magic that is Alto's Adventure, those who think the first group should see their therapist more frequently. Well, joke's on you because my therapist also plays this simultaneously relaxing and stressful side-scroller. Alto's Adventure has enjoyed remarkable popularity across Android and iOS over the last two years, and to celebrate the second birthday of the game we all get a very brief teaser of the next game in what is now a franchise.

Here it is!

That didn't tell me anything but I still want to play it. Unfortunately, none of us will be able to play Alto's Odyssey until later this summer. In the mean time, you can tell all of the people that haven't bought this game and lost entire weekends to it that the price has been temporarily dropped from $4.99 to $1.99 as part of the birthday celebration.

Anybody else going to go play this game for the rest of the afternoon? No? Just me?

