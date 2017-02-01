First Redmi Pro 2 leak gives us a look at the alleged hardware.

Xiaomi rolled out the Redmi Pro last year in China, offering an OLED display and dual cameras at the back. It looks like a new model in the series is slated to make its debut, according to a leak originating out of China. The leak suggests that the Redmi Pro 2 will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, single camera at the back — albeit with a better Sony IMX362 sensor with 1.4µm pixel and Dual Pixel autofocus — and a 4500mAh battery.

The image also suggests that the Redmi Pro 2 will be offered in two variants: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage that will allegedly retail for ¥1,799 ($260), and a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for ¥1,599 ($230).

The first-gen Redmi Pro was powered by a MediaTek Helio X20, with a higher-end version featuring the Helio X25 SoC. This time around, it looks like Xiaomi will switch to a Snapdragon 66x series chipset. It'll be interesting to see what it offers, but considering Qualcomm hasn't detailed anything about a new SoC in the Snapdragon 600 series, it may be a while before we see the Redmi Pro 2.