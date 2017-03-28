Motorola could use dual rear cameras as the differentiator for the Moto X 2017.

Motorola moved away from the Moto X brand last year to focus on the Moto Z lineup, but it looks like the series could see a resurgence this year. A series of images leaked on Google+ of an alleged Moto X 2017 show off a metal chassis, a front fingerprint sensor that's similar to what we've seen on the Moto G5, and a dual camera setup at the back.

The design of the Moto X 2017 feels like a continuation of the Moto G5, with the device in question sporting a curvier back and rounded corners. It certainly lacks the flair of the Moto Z and Z Force, but a quick look at the specs suggests Motorola is likely to position the Moto X 2017 as a successor to the Moto Z Play.

The images show that the Moto X 2017 will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, and for now, the dual camera at the back looks like the most interesting feature about the handset. That's all we know about the Moto X 2017, but we should hopefully learn more about Motorola's plans for the mid-range segment in the coming weeks.