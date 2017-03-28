Motorola could use dual rear cameras as the differentiator for the Moto X 2017.
Motorola moved away from the Moto X brand last year to focus on the Moto Z lineup, but it looks like the series could see a resurgence this year. A series of images leaked on Google+ of an alleged Moto X 2017 show off a metal chassis, a front fingerprint sensor that's similar to what we've seen on the Moto G5, and a dual camera setup at the back.
The design of the Moto X 2017 feels like a continuation of the Moto G5, with the device in question sporting a curvier back and rounded corners. It certainly lacks the flair of the Moto Z and Z Force, but a quick look at the specs suggests Motorola is likely to position the Moto X 2017 as a successor to the Moto Z Play.
The images show that the Moto X 2017 will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, and for now, the dual camera at the back looks like the most interesting feature about the handset. That's all we know about the Moto X 2017, but we should hopefully learn more about Motorola's plans for the mid-range segment in the coming weeks.
Looks like a overpriced Moto g5 plus
Agree. Is there really room in the lineup between the G5+ and the Z Play?
And does "successor to the Moto Z Play" mean that the next gen of 'Z' phones won't have a Play variant?
If it does, then why wouldn't they have the modularity? :/
Seriously? Another SD625 and only 3gb of ram? I don't see the incentive here. Doesn't differentiate much between the G4/G5 plus. Only makes sense really if they're trying to solidify the Moto Z as the top-tier Moto Device.
Probably has a Type-C port, and might have waterproofing. But yeah, in terms of specs and price, the G5 plus still seems like the sweet spot
I still don't get the allure of waterproofing. USB-C is great, and should be on most phones moving forward IMO. However, carriers offer insurance and some manufacturers sales even offer oops or one-time damage protection, and even their own insurance plans. Plus, there are tons of aftermarket protective accessories. Save the money on designing and manufacturing waterproof phones as beef up the specs... Unless that many people are just dropping their phones in the toilet. Haha 💩
The Moto X 2013 and Moto X Pure 2015 were two of my favorite phones in recent years. Excited to hear about its return and even more excited about the inclusion of a dual camera. I expect that the build quality will be great as always. I think that the base storage should be 64GB.
To the Author:
Why are you credulously repeating another website's unconfirmed report that this is the new Moto X? An objective analysis almost certainly leads to the conclusion that this phone is far more likely the follow on to the original Moto M. Both in specs and design. Most people here in the US haven't heard of the Moto M because it wasn't designed for the US nor is sold here. And when the original Moto M was leaked many thought it would be a new Moto X as well. I'd be willing to bet that this is the Moto M2 (or whatever they call it) and will never set foot on US shores.
https://www.motorola.in/products/moto-m
I'd respectfully suggest to the author that he apply a modicum of journalistic research and reasoning before parroting what other websites have unskeptically parroted. That would be a great way to differentiate this website from others.
I will admit, however, that this phone is probably at least in part a test bed for the dual camera setup before it appears in this year's Moto Z.
It's too early for a Moto M2, and Motorola has stated previously that the Moto M series will be limited to Asia. The phone in the images above is a Latin America variant, so it's possible it could be a new mid-ranger in the Moto X series.
Lawyered
Nice to see the Moto dimple making a return. Part of me hopes they're just using the G5's body to disguise the final design of the Moto X, but that likely won't be the case.
Well, if they're hoping for the Moto X to replace the Z Play, they should include the modularity feature, which I don't see here...
Umm, I think I would pass on this, and get either the G5 plus or the Z play.
The front looks alright.
The back, though.....
The back looks like the result of an HTC M, Nexus 6, and Moto Z threesome.
Depends which came out on top.
The Moto X's design/ergonomics was fairly unique and praised for its comfort. If this is indeed the new X, it's a shame they moved away from that design. I was a big fan. Also, how can this be a Z Play successor since the Play is the budget-friendly option to support mods.
Apparently you and I were the only ones to notice that...
Not just you guys. I wondered the same thing, as I'm currently sporting a Z Play.
I know it's a very minor detail, but Moto has been putting some tacky earpieces on their phones.
It's similar to my Nexus 6's
EDIT: The FPS is a bit more tacky IMO
Whatever model this is, it's uglier compared to previous Moto X or Moto G series of devices. Lenovo should really move the fingerprint sensor to the back and bring back the soft rubber finish. SD625 is a decent processor but now that they're including it in their mid tier phones may be it's time to scrap the Moto X series as a whole and consolidate it's features (including NFC) in the Moto G Plus series
If they could pull off the fingerprint sensor inside the dimple that would be smooth.
Not very good looking.
Awful. What a shame..
There are phones in this price range coming with 6GB RAM. Even the Moto G5 Plus has 4GB RAM. 3GB RAM is not adequate anymore, with so many useful apps running background processes now.
After they abandoned the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition, I wouldn't expect them to support this one more than a year either. If you want/need something cheap and don't care about security or Android updates this is the phone for you. With that said, sadly there is a large market for a phone like this.
Bet it has NFC... SMH
Someone find the person who took that shot so we can give him the tub of hand lotion that he so desperately needs.