Moto G5 Plus leak details specs of Motorola's upcoming budget phone.

Motorola has announced that it will unveil a new phone at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, and current rumors point to a new handset in the Moto G series. A new leak originating out of Brazil of an alleged Moto G5 Plus shows off the front of the device covered in a plastic film.

Moto G5 Plus leak

The Moto G5 Plus will apparently come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and earlier leaks hinted at a 5-inch display for the smaller Moto G5. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, most likely to be the Snapdragon 625. Other details include a 12MP "Rapid Focus" imaging sensor at the back, 3000mAh battery with Motorola's proprietary TurboPower fast charging tech, NFC, and Motorola Experiences. The 12MP camera is likely to be a Sony IMX362 unit that offers the ability to shoot 4K video.

The image suggests that the Moto G5 Plus will retain the fingerprint sensor at the front, although this time around it looks like Motorola will switch to a rounder implementation. With the phones slated to make their debut on February 26, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store for the Moto G series this year.

What do you guys think of the Moto G5 Plus based on today's leak?