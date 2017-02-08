Moto G5 Plus leak details specs of Motorola's upcoming budget phone.

Motorola has announced that it will unveil a new phone at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, and current rumors point to a new handset in the Moto G series. A new leak originating out of Brazil of an alleged Moto G5 Plus shows off the front of the device covered in a plastic film.

The Moto G5 Plus will apparently come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and earlier leaks hinted at a 5-inch display for the smaller Moto G5. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, most likely to be the Snapdragon 625. Other details include a 12MP "Rapid Focus" imaging sensor at the back, 3000mAh battery with Motorola's proprietary TurboPower fast charging tech, NFC, and Motorola Experiences. The 12MP camera is likely to be a Sony IMX362 unit that offers the ability to shoot 4K video.

Moto G5 Plus has a 12MP Sony IMX362 camera on rear. With PDAF, 4K video @ 30FPS and a F1.7 (!!!!) aperture. Front 5MP OmniVision OV5695 F2.2 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 8, 2017

The image suggests that the Moto G5 Plus will retain the fingerprint sensor at the front, although this time around it looks like Motorola will switch to a rounder implementation. With the phones slated to make their debut on February 26, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store for the Moto G series this year.

What do you guys think of the Moto G5 Plus based on today's leak?