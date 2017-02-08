Moto G5 Plus leak details specs of Motorola's upcoming budget phone.
Motorola has announced that it will unveil a new phone at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, and current rumors point to a new handset in the Moto G series. A new leak originating out of Brazil of an alleged Moto G5 Plus shows off the front of the device covered in a plastic film.
The Moto G5 Plus will apparently come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and earlier leaks hinted at a 5-inch display for the smaller Moto G5. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, most likely to be the Snapdragon 625. Other details include a 12MP "Rapid Focus" imaging sensor at the back, 3000mAh battery with Motorola's proprietary TurboPower fast charging tech, NFC, and Motorola Experiences. The 12MP camera is likely to be a Sony IMX362 unit that offers the ability to shoot 4K video.
Moto G5 Plus has a 12MP Sony IMX362 camera on rear. With PDAF, 4K video @ 30FPS and a F1.7 (!!!!) aperture. Front 5MP OmniVision OV5695 F2.2— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 8, 2017
The image suggests that the Moto G5 Plus will retain the fingerprint sensor at the front, although this time around it looks like Motorola will switch to a rounder implementation. With the phones slated to make their debut on February 26, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store for the Moto G series this year.
What do you guys think of the Moto G5 Plus based on today's leak?
Reader comments
If 5.2" is for the 'Plus' and the regular G5 is 5" or smaller with the same specs I feel like their going to be good.
I think it's too soon for a refresh, this won't give the public time to appreciate the Moto M.
Yep, Lenovo is just churning these phones out.
I believe that the Moto M is only available in India and China, or am I mistaken?
I was worried about this when Lenovo took over. Too many phones and a plus version a metal version for each of them. The updates are never in sight, too many phones and very bad service. Moto is done.
Moto looks good... maybe some more changes than expected...
I wouldn't buy anything from Motorola /Lenovo.. All they do is put out a new phone every other week.. No support for their products. No security or OS updates, broken promises. Turning out to be a cheap product.
SO they FINALLY included NFC on these. These can now be a flagship alternative, at least for myself.
I would buy, its form I want with the minimum battery I would get. has nfc and a fingerprint scanner. Price around $200-$250 would be great... But that's no plus!
This looks promising