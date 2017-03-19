Excellent Style at a stylish price.
The LG Watch Style has seen its first major price cut, not even two months into its retail life. The watch isn't even available in Canada yet, and already Best buy is cutting the price down to $179.99 for all three colors.
The LG Watch Style isn't the most future-proofed Android 2.0 watch on the market, but it's small, comfortable, and runs Wear 2.0 smoothly for your entire day. There's regrettably no NFC, heart-rate monitoring, or GPS, but the Style is sleek and easily blends into both business casual and everyday outfits easily.
In short, it's not ugly as sin and will get the job done for most of us who don't have wrists the size of coffee mugs. And with its first sale, it's finally down to a price that I'm willing to pay for one. $180 isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but for a watch without all the bells and whistles that still practically brand-new, it's quite reasonable.
Reader comments
Wow. That was quick. Two weeks ago you couldn't even get the silver one in the store at full price...
People realized it's just not that great a product. Terrible battery life. I'm betting retailers had droves of returns...
I don't know about the style, but I am very very happy with the Sport.
The Sport looked great. The Style just didn't fit anyone's needs.
This should be the price point for all smart watches, I have had the OG G Watch, OG Moto 360, and the best AW watch I think the OG Huawei now I have moved to an iPhone and got a apple watch which is priced to high too. But that price point and a release of a new watch every two years would be cool I think. Well that's my 2 cents
Still not worth it for this Happy Meal hardware.
I want a minimal watch the sport is to bulky for what I want if this had at least NFC for payments I would have grabbed it already