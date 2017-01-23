Play Store access is coming to all Chromebooks launched in 2017.

Google introduced Play Store support for Chromebooks last year, opening up over 1 million Android apps to Chrome OS users. Currently, there are three Chromebooks that let you access Android apps in the stable channel — the Acer Chromebook R11, ASUS Chromebook Flip and the Chromebook Pixel (2015). That's set to change over the course of the year as Google adds support for dozens of Chromebooks already available in the market.

In an update to the Chrome OS support page, Google has stated that all Chromebooks launched in 2017 will support Android apps. If you're in the market for a new Chromebook, you no longer need to worry about whether a particular model is compatible with the Play Store.