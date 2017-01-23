Play Store access is coming to all Chromebooks launched in 2017.
Google introduced Play Store support for Chromebooks last year, opening up over 1 million Android apps to Chrome OS users. Currently, there are three Chromebooks that let you access Android apps in the stable channel — the Acer Chromebook R11, ASUS Chromebook Flip and the Chromebook Pixel (2015). That's set to change over the course of the year as Google adds support for dozens of Chromebooks already available in the market.
In an update to the Chrome OS support page, Google has stated that all Chromebooks launched in 2017 will support Android apps. If you're in the market for a new Chromebook, you no longer need to worry about whether a particular model is compatible with the Play Store.
Chromebooks
Reader comments
All 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
Nice. Now all we need is a 2017 update of the Pixel and I'll be all over it.
They will support Android Apps "out of the box"? Or at some point?
I think from this point forward, it's out of the box. The new Samsung Chromebooks will have them out of the box, and the Asus C302 has them in the beta build (stable support allegedly coming at the end of the month).
Does this mean that newer models will support at launch, or at some point in the future? Also, how is it possible that Google has no actual timeline for this? Is ChromeOS so poorly designed that they can't just flip a switch and bring this to all models? Did they learn nothing from Android?
Yawn....still waiting for all the others from 2015/16 they said would be getting it this time LAST year.
Currently filed under "too good to be true!"
●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩GIVE IT FEW MINUTES۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●
Bella . I see what you mean... Willie `s st0rry is unimaginable... on tuesday I bought a new Mitsubishi Evo after I been earnin $7881 this-past/5 weeks and also ten-k this past-month . this is really the coolest work I've ever done . I actually started 7-months ago and right away started making more than $77 p/h . navigate to this site
JK
..... http://jobs.com-opening.news/?bo0604
They got it but in developer mode, still in beta. I tried it out, works fine.
I still reckon it will get dropped in the next few months.