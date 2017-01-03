A new BlackBerry is coming.
We knew it was coming, but BlackBerry's long-awaited 'Mercury' handset is set to be announced at CES.
A teaser of the keyboard-sporting BlackBerry handset, which is now designed, overseen and built by TCL, Alcatel's parent company, was shown by Steve Cistulli, President of TCL, prior to the start of CES.
In mid-December, BlackBerry and TCL formalized their relationship, officially making the Canadian outfit a software company. TCL will still release BlackBerry-branded handsets, for which the former telecom giant will build the Android software.
According to previous rumors, the new keyboarded 'Mercury' will feature an unusual 1620x1080 resolution with a 420 ppi pixel density, which works out to a 4.63-inch display size. There's also expected to be a Snapdragon processor of some sort (perhaps the 625), 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.
Reader comments
It actually looks pretty sleek. The SD 625 is kind of scary though....
Why not just throw a 821 in there and call it a day. Don't screw around with something less then that.
It's pretty clearly a mid range device, a mid range SoC makes sense.
Long time BlackBerry user. I bought a Priv, and traded up to a Galaxy S7 Edge within 6 months. (Never turned back)
I am on the opposite site. Gor an S7 Edge to replace my Passport because I changed job (no more typing several 6-7 paragraphs emails when out of the office), but only lasted 6 months until I decided to get the Priv.
I prefer the standard candybar shape, so I am looking forward to this phone.
Also love the dtek software that reports what is accessing my location etc. I suppose with Nougat it is similar?
Same here wasted my time with a Z10 and then upgraded to an N5. Swore not to buy a BB ever again.
Cool. Not something I'd ever buy, but I'm glad it exists.
Can't wait for the full unveiling.
I'm excited too about BlackBerry in general.
Same here man, I still got love for Blackberry. Haven't used an Android version yet, maybe this one could be it if priced right.
I remember buying the BlackBerry Classic because I really missed the physical qwerty. It was easily the worst phone experience for me. It had constant double-typing, a poor display, outdated processor with extremely slow performance, sub-par camera all for around $500. I don't miss BlackBerry and I definitely don't miss the physical qwerty.
I'd give it a chance. Not once on the Priv have I experienced the double-tap phenomenon, but I did on the Passport. I've been using the same device since December 2015. Therefore, I'd conclude it's a BB10 issue.
I would love a physical qwerty keyboard, but I'm not willing to go to a sub 5" display, slow processor, and low internal storage to do it. Once I left my BB behind for my first Android I haven't turned back.
Compared to my father's Samsung device, the Android experience on my BlackBerry is fair better. The only issue so far is BlackBerry needs to build a multi-tasking app that would allow two applications to be opened on the same screen. BlackBerry Android experience is much better than the Samsung Android experience, imo.
If it comes with 7.0 it will have multitasking. Nougat multitasking is better than Samsung's as well.
Agree. Why design something that looks and feels great only to cripple some of the most essential features?
I believe this will be BlackBerry's best ever phone. Will purchase it the week it comes out.
It will be fine! I'll buy it.
I want one
Another let down from Blackberry because they refuse to up the ante on memory and storage. Looks great, but that's it.
It looks interesting. I heard it's coming to Verizon. I seen 2 different rumors of a Snapdragon 625 or 821.
I'm so excited! Love my keyboards, they so nice! :D Yey
A droid a day keeps the Apple away
no no no! 5.2 inch snapdragon 65x based keyboard slider with a decent battery please! you almost had it right with the Priv, the curved screen and flagship CPU were unnecessary and made it too expensive. if someone doesnt make something soon im going to have to shoehorn new components into the shell of my old desire Z to get a decent keyboard phone! (ill actually probably just buy a cheap second hand priv)