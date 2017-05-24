Let this forum member's sad story encourage you to buy a case for your Galaxy S8.
The Galaxy S8 series, beautiful as it may be, is covered in glass. And while Samsung is using Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides to protect against scratches, with enough surface area, and an impact hard enough to cause damage, the substrate can crack and break. Such is glass.
One of our writers, Matt Brown, already went through this with his five day-old S8, but now forum member jfreeusa has some brutal photos of a new Galaxy S8 with an extensive network of cracks after a fall.
jfreeusa05-21-2017 11:48 AM“
Bought the Samsung S8 and unfortunately dropped it the first day and it shattered like glass. I cannot believe Samsung is doing this to us. The screen is gorilla glass which is great then they have the nerve to charge 600-800+ for a phone made of something so fragile. Where I bought it they did not have a case for it. I say buy a case first then the phone.Reply
It's not clear how the phone was dropped, nor from how high, but there are three clear points of impact that spider out to the center of the back. It's quite a sight to behold, actually.
There are ways to protect the Galaxy S8 if it's dropped — we have a list of great cases for the S8 — but the best solution is just to be careful with the phone. If that's not possible, a Galaxy S8 Active is likely on its way to AT&T in the next few weeks.
Have you had an experience with a dropped or cracked Galaxy S8?
i have the ultra thin case from Samsung on it, I don't know if it protects it very well, but it helps me quickly find the fingerprint sensor
"I can't believe Samsung is doing this to us" - What? They made you drop your phone the day you bought it?..
Right there with you. How in the world is this Samsung's fault? He needs to take responsibility for your own actions.
Fragile, it must be italian.
He can still buy a case for the S8. But its main purpose now would be to cover up those nasty cracks.
Which part of, "glass" do people not understand? The old HTC and iPhone designs aren't looking too bad now.
Who invests in a $1000 glass phone and buys no case. I only thought iPhone users did that lol. Daaaaaaamn!
i originally picked up Spigen Neo Hybrid and decided to go back to UAG and didn't regret it from there the UAG looks nice and a lot more sturdier. I get the phone looks too nice to put on a case however all it takes is one clumsy moment of regret and if it doesn't happen right away it will happen if it's not done by you it'll be done by someone else so why even take a chance. You spent that much money you might as well protect it for at least 2 yrs down the road you can sell it and have a good resale value.
Must be rough. I use no case or speigen thin fit around the house but I always slap on a UAG or Speck case on my S8+ when I'm out and about. Did this guy happen to have that Samsung care insurance?
I went a little over a week with no case. Just put an Otterbox Defender and Bodyguardz tempered glass screen protector on my 8+. With no case the phone slippery as f*ck!
Punishment for leaving that fugly sticker on the back?
I like how it's Samsung's fault because the back is made of glass. Everyone bitched about plastic and wireless charging doesn't work through aluminum (iPhone). I have a clear $8 Spigen case for my pixel. Same case I've had on my phone's for a while including the s7 edge. Dropped a bunch with no problems