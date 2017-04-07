What is Adoptable storage on Android?
Android has had limited support for removable storage in one form or another since the beginning. Since Marshmallow, it supports what's called Adoptable storage. It's a feature that lets you turn your removable SD card into a more or less permanent (and no longer removable) part of the device.
The idea is simple, really, and most of the confusion surrounding Adoptable storage is easy to clear up. There are a few things to keep in mind so you understand how it works and what it's doing.
Your phone probably doesn't support it
You might read this and think it's a great idea. But when you go into the settings or insert a card you don't see the option to use it. You're not crazy and it's probably not there.
Most high-end Android phones don't support Adoptable storage and that might not be a bad thing.
A byproduct of Android being distributed as free source code is that companies who make phones can alter it. And many companies remove the adoptable storage option or remove the user-facing portion so you can't enable it. Samsung does this, and it is the undisputed heavyweight champ of Android, so there is a good chance you can't use the feature unless you are comfortable hacking it in, as explained further down.
If this is the case we suggest you use your SD card to store movies and pictures and music and everything else you have to store and leave the room on your phone to use for your apps.
Your storage device really gets adopted
You can force any storage device (even ones connected via USB OTG) to be adopted using one simple command:
adb shell sm set-force-adoptable true
But you probably shouldn't.
Once a storage device is adopted, it becomes part of the system and is no longer removable. Sure you can physically remove it, but you'll be prompted to put it back while apps and services crash on your phone or tablet. It's adopted — taken in and loved by the system, and made part of the whole.
This means Adoptable storage is really only useful for two things:
- An SD card placed in a phone or tablet and never to be removed
- A USB storage device attached to your Android TV box, and never to be removed.
When you insert an SD card into the HTC One or your Moto G5 or any other phone that supports it, you have the choice of using it as a Portable device or an Internal device if you attempt to reformat it. If you choose Portable, it acts like any other SD card and you can take it out and swap it between devices at your leisure.
Once an SD card is adopted it has to stay inserted and working.
If you choose Internal, things change. The device is formatted as a local, 128-bit AES encrypted EXT4 drive and mounted as part of the system every time you start your phone. It's then set as the preferred storage, and you're prompted to move data over. Newly generated data is placed on the adopted storage by default.
If you try to remove it, things go haywire. Your phone will throw errors until you are forced to factory reset it and you can't read the data on the SD card with any other device or the original phone once it's been factory reset. That means you either have to insert the card back in the phone and hope things return to normal or delete all your stuff and reformat the card. If an SD card you're using for adoptable storage fails, you are out of luck.
It might be a little slow
Your phone will "benchmark" storage when it's adopted. Whenever I've tried it, I've always seen a pop-over telling me that my storage was slower than recommended at the end of the process. I didn't notice any significant slow-down, but I might not have been doing the right things to make it become slow.
In any case, when you want to use an SD card as adopted storage, I recommend using the fastest SD card you can find. Class 10 and UHS are words to look for.
Everything you need to know about SD card speeds and your phone
In any case, it's never going to be as fast as the internal flash storage built into your phone. This might make a difference to you, and you might not like what you see.
Do you really want to adopt your SD card as part of the system?
Chances are, if you try you will wish you hadn't.
General consensus is that Google made this move because Android One devices all ship with limited internal storage, and users will need more space to install apps and their associated data. I agree, and this is a decent solution if you're in a similar situation. Storage that's a little slower and might fail and force you to reset your phone is better than no storage (and no apps).
Adoptable storage is a great idea but it does have some serious drawbacks.
But for many of us reading this, we really only want more storage to store things like pictures, music, and movies. We're better off using an SD card as a portable storage device that we can remove and use wherever we want (like to transfer files back and forth between devices), and keep apps and data off of the card.
There's also the bit about how SD cards have a limited number of times they can be read from and written to. Using an SD card the "normal" way means failures are uncommon. When you start caching data and reading and writing at a rate higher than a card was designed to handle, problems can arise. Android takes some precautions here with formatting and mounting options that reduce the indexing, but it can still happen. SD card manufacturers will soon start selling "class A" SD cards that have been designed for more frequent use with apps. But even then, a card that is in use a lot will fail before a card that isn't.
Adoptable storage is a good idea. Formatting an SD card as an ext partition and mounting it at boot is something Android hackers have been doing for a while. It allowed my Nexus One to live a much longer life than it should have.
But it's not magic, and the idea is simple once you stop and think about how it works. You'll have to decide if it's an idea you want to use or not.
Reader comments
Everything you need to know about your SD card and Adoptable storage
I think it is worth doing on a device that is not your daily carry. It works really well on the Nvidia shield TV as I use that every day. I would never use it on my daily because there are to many variables. On a tablet it even becomes an issue but I have worked around them. It good to have the option but ya... Don't use it unless you know the risks
Just had a phone go into bootloop because the SD card failed. Once I pulled out the defective card, phone started working again. Luckily it seems like many apps were still on the main memory, so I didn't lose too much data.
It would be ok if I could direct my apps to use the microSD card for storing media. However it's not as simple as that - many apps won't allow me to store media on a removal microSD due to licensing issues (and maybe performance issues - although performance is not critical with most things I want to do). So I can store photos and videos on the microSD card (I have to manually move these to the microSD card if I want to retain the performance from using internal storage with camera). And there are a few apps (e.g. Stitcher) that are not performance critical that allow users to store them and their media on the microSD card. I feel short-changed and will be very careful when I buy my next android device. It seems that the android operating system has been designed by a committee with no strategic vision; the operating system has been compromised and is unable to provide a reasonable user experience for budget device users.
Will the android:installlocation set by developer be honored no matter how sd card is formatted? Will I be able to put apps not formatted for sd onto an sd if the sd is considered internal storage? My main reason would be to put more apps on sd card cause my internal storage is minimal. If formatting sd card to internal storage still only allows the same apps that an app manager tool allows me to switch then the internal storage function doesn't seem useful.
ZI used this feature, I backed up everything using app called "All backup Restore". But when i did a factory reset, my SD card was UNSUPPORTED!
Please help. I want my data from my SD card.
Do not use this "feature" if your SD card has a problem and your phone tells you the SD card is "not inserted" your data is gone. I rebooted and rebooted and rebooted....... The SD card is useless. no recovery software out there.
If you do use this "feature" back your data up to a cloud... all of it... all the time....
Personally i will never use it ever...
I don't remove my SD cards. I also have a so-called "junk" Android phone = Moto E 2015.
I am now at the point where this OS update might be a solution since some apps like Uber Partner in my case are constantly updated (almost weekly) and the phone complains it's out of memory, the cache has to be cleared to install these updates.
But then I can't add new apps the phone will complain again when it wants to update an app it's out of memory, deleting the cache won't solve that.
Adoptable storage is a lie. Never worked, I still encounter memory full messages, and my 32gb sd card is almost unused. All my apps are in my internal storage and I cant transfer them to my adoptable storage. Android Central, dont tell us it works coz it doesnt
I wish Samsung allowed sad cards to be used for internal storage. I am having to use a Galaxy Express 3 and it only has 8gb onboard. I can't even restore from a previous backup and get all of my data because of the limited storage. Being able to adopt an sd card as internal would be great at least in this instance.
So this Marshmallow update is a real user nightmare.
The point of the external SD is to have portability, that's the point, not simply memory expansion, but storage portability. This ideally includes both applications portability and data portability.
Taking the position to screw the community by forcing a format and reload of applications and data is just careless and callous.
For over 4 years we've been told to move apps and data to the SD card to free up system controlled memory. Devices ship w an excessively small internal storage capacity because vendors are cheap jacks. Now th almighty OS team wants to restructure external SD's to make them appear internal. So write that patch, don't take away portability!!
This is a HUGE f# backward step in mobile technology.
And no securing the SD or helping the memory addresses work with the OS better is not an acceptable excuse, it's just a lazy one.
HOW STUPID !!
And that's why we buy Nexus devices, 32gb, 64gb or 128gb of unified internal storage, no messing. Google know this, apple know this, consumers still live in the dreamworld where you can cheapskate shortcut a cheap SD card and it's going to work like real internal storage
Just recovering from a sd disaster I adopted 64gb Kingston class 10 as part of my Nvidia shield tv and was feeling pretty good with myself until I was extracting a file within kodi media centre and that's where my little plan went pear-shaped. I cannot shout about this loud enough think long and hard about this before you go into something that cannot be got out of without a factory reset...
Marshmallow Galaxy S5 with class 10 64 GB microSD and I don't have the option when I go to storage under settings. Only format as portable is displayed. What else do I need?
You have no options, you'll have to load your 64GB of data and apps to some cloud storage completely, then when your sure have everything copied, format your 64GB SD in your device and then try to reload or restore from the cloud to your "new and improved" (so not so) extended storage. BTW if you ever change devices this SD card won't be useful unless you repeat these steps again for the new device.
This is a BAD upgrade for Android.
Just got my marshmallow update on my ASUS Zenfone MAX. What i don't like about the update was the app2sd option isn't supported anymore but i found the solution. Please try watching this video. It helped me a lot i've tried this myself and it worked. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy4fB9uqiwQ
Good posting for working through the update. Unfortunately for many of us this doesn't solve the true portability of apps and data the platform is supposed to be providing.
I used my class 4 8 gb card as internal storage .. but after it's become full i can't access the internal memory which having 10 gb free , all application saying memory full ...
My Note 4 on Verizon finally got Marshmallow today. I really need adoptable storage as I am a super heavy app user. I have formatted my SD card but it only shows as portable storage. If I go to format it again, it only gives the option to format as portable storage. Is there a way to get around this?
I have same issue. I cannot find an option to set up SD card as internal. I did wonder whether I needed to use a new SD card but do not have one spare.
I've regretted doing it. I have a Moto X Pure with 16 GB internal storage and a 128 GB micro SD card. Ever since I've had it formatted as internal storage, I keep getting popups almost every time I try to install apps saying I'm running out of space. Even though it's formatted as internal, it's still somewhat recognized as an external storage and I keep having to move apps onto the SD card. Except certain apps begin to misbehave if you put them there, like Evernote.
Google Play Music downloads everything to the internal memory, and Movies & TV won't let me download anything. Back when it was on Lollipop, I had the settings for both set to save everything to external storage, but now that's option's disappeared and it still wants to download there, but says there is no external storage, so error messages pop up whenever I try to download videos.
i Had adapted my storage......and i had to reset my device. But i forgot to format it before the reset what can i do.......both my internal&external storage is not available...............plz help ASAP.........
Hi ! It makes sense as long as will be additional slot for (second) external SD card.
It doesn't work.
Anyone having problems with adoptable storage?
Hi, i have add my SD card as infernal storage. But i think it was not a good idea. How can i go back without lost my data? Is it possible to backup data and move it back to external formated SD card and all Programms are running fine?
Only way to go back is get cloud storage, move your stuff to the cloud, reformat the SD as portable and reload from the cloud.
This new approach w Marshmallow is time killing, destructive and something Apple would do. Someone has committed industrial espionage on Android.
Regarding micro SD cards, does using a last generation UHS II card really makes a difference in real life?
New S7. Save my photos to the SD card. Try to use Google Photos, and can't edit anything because it doesn't have the ability to access the SD card. Hacked adoptable storage onto it the next day, works like a charm.
I agree with preferring portable mode to adoptive, the problem is with marshmallow you actually lose function in portable mode. You can no longer move apps to the sdcard manually. I much prefer this mode. So to me google added nothing and took away a function.
My reasoning is being able to move the sdcard to another device and having everything backed up to the sdcard so if phone fails to boot up at some point you can restore from there which is especially good away from home, in adoptive it's history.
Google should just make android like Windows Phone where apps can be installed fully to SD card without the need to format the SD card into adoptable storage.
Posted via the Android Central App
Agreed.
I did a hard reset on my phone and checked the box to not format my SD card but it corrupted all l my pictures on the card.
Does this have any issues when connecting to a PC, or reading from a card reader?
I don't get the point. In lollipop version we could have simply moved the apps or any other data to SD card. We had the choice. And we could have also connected our mobiles to Laptops and it would show both internal and SD card drives.
That was better. Now in Marshmallow, if I don't use it as an adoptable storage,I won't be able to transfer Apps to SD card. And if I use it as Adoptable storage, I can no more connect it to my PC and transfer files.
I lose both The ways.!!
Posted via the Android Central App
What would u recommend for a 16GB Nvidia Shield TV?? I've read that the new Samsung Pro+ micro SD cards are pretty fast..
Posted via the Android Central App
I have an LGK10, already on Marshmallow... Does it support Adoptable Storage?
Posted via the Android Central App
The V10 on AT&T Marshmallow does NOT have an option for Adoptable Storage!
Posted via the Android Central App
Hard pass.
Posted via my Galaxy Note Edge
Like I really want to slow down the DDR4 RAM in my S7 edge with an SD card.
Posted via the Android Central App from my S7 edge
Get even an average speed SD card and you're not gonna notice a difference. Then again, you don't even have the option to use adoptable storage on your phone.
Personally I would use the card for media and that's all. My question is how do apps perform on the card and what speed of card is needed. Maybe my answer is in the article, but got no time to read.
Posted from Nexus 6 running Android N
It performs excellent. I have an 80 mb/s sandisk SD card with about 50 apps on it on my X pure. There is no difference in real world performance. None. Strangely I've even found that certain apps launch a bit quicker on the SD card than on the internal eMMC
S7E owner, I formatted my UHC as adoptable and I am good with it. No performance hit that I notice, and I don't have to worry about apps that will or won't use an SD card, historically never take the SD card out off the slot until I am ready to change phones, so for me it works well. Will it fail? Maybe, will I lose data, nope. It is called backing your device up.
Everything I've read says Samsung devices don't support adoptable storage.
Posted via the Android Central App
Very helpful, this answers a lot of my questions. I haven't used a microSD card in a long time, but plan to take advantage of adoptable storage with my next phone.
Great article ... now I understand what's going on. Thanks for the quick tutorial.
Posted via the Android Central App
6 month old post? Hm.
Would using a fast U3 card be a good idea?
Please Somebody Help me about this
I have upgraded my BB Priv to Marshmallows, i have tried for 4 5 hrs formating My 64GB SD Card as internal memory, it didn't work, i keep receiving this error, something like timeout, gave up in Partition Priv. and switched to a 32GB SD, Same Model and same brand, class 10, after 4 5 times it worked. does marshmallows specially on BB Priv Support 64GB SD Card?
Hey guys, one question regarding adoptable storage: Tried it and it works good for me. Have an LG G2 mini and the internal storage is very limited.
I want to restore all chats and everything from Whatsapp. I moved the Whatsapp folder on the SDcard (adoptable storage!), but Whatsapp does not recognize the old data. Does anybody know how to do this?
I think adoptive storage is still a good idea as long as you keep most of your apps on the hard drive and save the adopted SD card for only a few very large games/apps and photos.
Posted via Android Central App
I don't think it's up to you once it is set as adoptive storage. It belongs to the device and you'll just have to accept that.
Posted via the Android Central App
Apparently on the Nvidia Shield Tablet you can still select what data remains on the hard-drive and what remains on the SD card, EVEN after applying adoptable storage. See this youtube video at 3:00 by Lon Seidman to see what i mean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRZyig2L8Qc
You can choose where you want to store every app one at a time
hey, I adopted my sanDisk as an internal storage and it worked fine for a few weeks, but now all of a sudden my motorola g3 says that it can't find a sd card and now all my data is lost... what can i do? And for this times do not upgrade moto g3 to marshmallow - You will ruin IT!
Same problem here!I adopted my Kingston 64G sdcard in a S4 mini with CM13 custom ROM as internal storage , worked fine for a month or so and now the card isn't recognized neither by the phone nor by a windows 10 PC.I tried everything: Format in recovery (TWRP , can't mount) , used GParted live , DOS format tools , recovery software ,Sd Formatter , in different PCs , card slots , USB card readers , USB ports, no luck at all!!.Any help would be much appreciated.Thank in advance!
PS:the card is brand new and genuine (for the moment i don't want to replace it)
Did you find an answer??? I'm in the same boat!
No!Changed Sdcard with new one and after few days same result!Im suspicious about the Kingston micro SD cards on Samsung phones!Maybe the phone is the problem.Now i am using an old Samsung card and until now is working fine!I will inform you about any updates.
I'm using a class 10 32g San Disk card and I have the same problem. So I think it is not your card. I wish someone would post here a solution to the problem! :-(My phone is a moto g 2015.
The upgrade notes are very clear, once you format the SD in Marshmallow as adopted storage the SD will no longer be readable by ANY OTHER DEVICE. MeanING it boomers trash outside of it's existence in that device in that configuration due to the encryption that is applied.
But it doesn't say that that wouldn't be 'revokeable'. But, I guess, that's what you're saying. It cannot be reformatted? It can't be turned into external storage again? If that is that case, I think I shredded two SD cards now .... darn ..... One is Samsung EVO+ 128 (80/20) Class 10 and the other SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GIG (95/90) UHS-1. In both cases, my phone (Motorola X-Play 2015) complained that the card was slow .... I mean, what am I supposed to use?
It appears the new approach is assuming everyone is using cloud storage or some other form of connected storage for backup. There's no other current technical solution to allow a user to migrate from one device to another and retain their removable storage, data and rarely used or nonprimary apps for "portability".
IMHO this is a huge leap backward over the prior approach, which while mildly to moderately slower depending upon the device at least retained portability and security as well as SD device reusability.
To answer your question I'd suggest options 1) don't go marshmallow until or unless you MUST, 2) be very clear which apps you MUST need installed on the "internal" storage, many can configure the app data for external storage, but many others can't, 3) don't choose to configure the inclusive storage approach, leaving your external card "portable", some apps will require moving for usability but your storage will still work, finally 4) embrace the new approach and keep your data and apps backed up to some form of cloud storage (could include your pc as an alternate form of a personal cloud).
I just talked to Motorola Support about this and they said that one should be able to re-format under windows. Yes, your data is gone, but still, one should be able to use them again in another device. However, so far that has not been possible for me. The SD card reader is not visible under windows, I can't reformat it there.
Hey, did you get a reply or did you find a solution? the same happened with me. Also a moto g 2015. I'm using a class 10 32g San Disk card.
So I'm on Android Marshmallow on Motorola Moto G3(2015) and have formatted my SD card as internal storage. Its not working after a month now for some unknown reasons. i do not care about the data. i want my SD card to be normal as like when i bought it. how to do so ?
The mobile is not able to recognize it or reformat it as internal storage/portable storage .
When formatting to internal again this message comes : attempt to invoke virtual method 'java.lang.String android.os.storage.VolumeInfo.getId()' on a null object reference.
When formatting to portable it says : done
but still unable to view/use it .
Hey s0umzta,
Are you sure you cannot access your sd card in a usb adapter after formatting in a laptop usb slot?
If you don't care the data, just put the card in an adpater, plug it in a usb slot on your laptop. Then use a partition manager, erase mbr, repartition your volume to the whole capacity, then format to its original format. Might be fat32 or ntfs.
Check and make sure you can copy data and read it on the sd card. Then put it in your phone, check it as well.
If everything is ok, go back to the adoptable storage procedure.
good luck.
I had SanDisk Ultra 64GB UHS-I/Class 10 Micro SDXC Memory Card which formatted and worked as internal storage fine. I put little too many cartoons for my kids on it and the storage was getting a little low. So I decided to upgrade for a bigger card: Silicon Power 128GB Micro SDXC UHS-1 Class 10. Now this card gets stuck at 20% and then gives me timeout error, after which I had to restart the phone for the card to be recognized again. Seems to format as portable storage fine, just not as internal - go figure
Same here with 64GB Toshiba Exceria Class 10 on my Lenovo K3 Note (works only as portable)
The same card works as internal on my old moto G 1st generation (xt1040)... go figure...
Clearly this OS upgrade isn't. Addressibility of memory is and should have been considered and clearly wasn't because everyone using more than 32GB external for internal is having formatting and storage problems.
They apparently believe we're on something like an iPhone 5 (8GB internal and 16GB max external) design.
I tried this last night on new class 10 128gb microsd and it fails to format. This feature isn't what it claimed to be. Format as Fat32 then saying portable works fine, it just accepts the storage and goes on.
"When you start caching data and reading and writing at a rate higher than a card was designed to handle, problems can arise" not really....AFAIK flash memory has built in hardware to minimise this. Firstly, data is not written to it like a harddisk where things are written contiguously, a virtual mapping is created so that data is evenly written across all of the flash memory. The virtual mapping changes so that less used flash memory is prioritised over heavier used memory and thus usage wear is even. If a part of flash fails due to it becoming overused (or it failing prematurely) then it no longer becomes addressable. I believe all memory cards have a small amount of extra memory that gets swapped in if there are bits of memory that fail and thus you wouldn't see any drop in storage size for the reasonably occasional premature fails. However, if there is excessive failure then the card will stick work but the storage size will drop as those bits of memory become unavailable. Only if there is hugely excessive writes such that all area of the memory card start to wear to their limit about the same time, will the card eventually fail by not having enough memory. However, these problems should be easy to spot when a 32GB card suddenly shows up with drastically less storage space even after being freshly formatted. Even after such excessive use, I'd guess that these symptoms would not be noticeable for the typical lifetime that people keep phones around (e.g. 2 years).
After further reading I believe temporary USB storage is a good option for me. I'm currently using a 32 GB Nexus 6 2014, and haven't had any problems with no SD support. Which leaves me with the best card question for pics, music, and video. Would like to download movies and love music. I can always download apps if something happens. Which is the best SD option for a phone that supposedly supports up to 2 TB?
2 Questions. I'm thinking of getting the Droid Turbo 2 64 gb and want to get a SD card for storage from first boot. I kind of get the adoptable vs. temporary, but want the whole thing to work seamlessly without having to select storage. If I have to transfer content later via cloud storage(for the redesign Motorola offers) I figure it's not a huge deal. Which selection is best for me? 2nd question is what is the BEST card to use with the most storage, will the UHS 3 cards work? I don't want to shell out for the phone, the card, and then have the phone acting up and sluggish with no way to reverse my actions short of a factory reset (not even sure if that works once you select adoptable storage)
I just tried this feature on my moto g. It works strange and far away from my expectations.
I am having the same problems with my Moto G - this feature isn't working as well as I expected. I've added a Class 10 32GB SD card which isn't working for me. I need somewhere to store apps not just pictures and music on my phone.
I was a bit afraid something like that would happen. All I need extra storage for is music and photos mainly.
You can still specify it as portable storage and still use it for those purposes. But you do lose the ability for some apps to move part of their app and part of their data to SD, with A6.
It would be nice if you could partition a portion of your SD Card as internal AND external. So, during installation of said app, a choice be of which partition to install to would be presented. The best of both worlds! Is it really that complicated to implement?
If you choose not to adopt the SD card then I noticed you cannot tell Android to move apps to SD like you could on Lollipop.
I also noticed it doesn't call the SD card "sdcard1" anymore just some 5 digit hexadecimal name.
If you pick adopt SD storage, how do you find the SD card with a file manager?
Posted via the Android Central App
A little off topic ...I was holding off purchasing a Nvidia Android Shield TV ... until they released it with Marshmallow.
Do you guys think its worth the wait for >>> for the new Adoptable storage feature >>> assuming Nvidia allow it?
Nope.
Well, I believe that Google did this for 1st generation Android One devices - most of them are already on marshmallow and many of it are 4-8Gb Rom.
My 2nd phone is 2nd Generation AndroidOne with 2GbRam/16Gb Rom so won't even need it on that phone as it's just a backup phone....
But I like the idea of having that option
I'll wait for 2 slot micro SD phones so I can raid 0 them.
So I guess I'm a hacker then... Been using Link2SD for a while now and haven't had any real issues. I can freely move any app and all data to a second partition on my SD card. I'm not running Marshmallow, but still. With two partitions I can plug my phone into PC and download my pictures while running apps from the SD.
Google it. It requires root and has a limited featured free version as well as paid. Try free first.
Yes, but this article is about marshmallows poses dion of the SD itself, which is a horrible idea. As you've described there are very good tools and methods without destroying the usefulness of you storage.
This is an incredibly important feature! Thank God for Google!
Posted via Android Central App
This is what you get when you listen to your clueless customers.
A terrible decision.
Posted via the Android Central App
I would use this on my business phone that's already encrypted.
Posted via the Android Central App
I don't like it. What happens if the card becomes unseated if the phone drops? Or you want to upgrade to a larger size SD card? There should be a way to temporarily transfer everything from the card to internal storage (if there is space of course).
The card can even go bad. What happens in that instance?
You would be at a total loss.
Can you format an SD card as ext4 and then use it as external storage? That's what I want to do!
From what I understand, ext4 is not an optimal FS for microSD storage. But I seem to recall that I did format my microSD as ext4 on an old phone, and it worked. This was a few years ago, so I can't recall if it worked because I changed the kernel and/or Android, or if it just worked. I did a lot of customizing back then.
I've done it before, and still have an ext3 card in my Nexus One.
If you do it, use a Linux computer to format it without the journalization option. That, or formatting it as a swap partition, can burn out an SD card in just a few hours because it never stops reading and writing.
"There's also the bit about how SD cards have a limited number of times they can be read from and written to."
I'm pretty sure that also applies to the internal storage, as it's still flash memory based.
Considering my Xperia M5 has 16Gb and I have already filled it up (i have it for about 3 weeks) this is the way to go for me. I will by a class10 64Gb and be done with it.
Also nice and informative article
Encrypted SD card as internal storage. The performance killer effect is probably why there is no microSD slot on Nexus phones.
It's more of a budget phone thing.
So it's not a good idea to think I'll buy a cheaper high speed 32gb card now, and if I want to increase it, I'll buy a 64 or 128gb later.
Not gonna happen without a lot of pain.
Also you read and write media to sd cards in bursts occasionally, whereas the system is accesing and changing the card data all the time.
I didn't know or wasn't sure there was a read / write lifespan to any card. Now I know I think sticking to media storage is best for high end devices.
This is no panacea for a cutting edge flagship with only 32gb of internal storage and an sd slot.
I still don't trust sd cards unless I can risk losing media files on the card. Cards can screw your device up, unless they improve them.
Great information and viewpoint, Jerry.
There's definitely a read/write lifespan. And most cards, when they die, they die big. Everything is gone, and there's no way to get it back. Back up continually.
Agreed. I had one die a slow death, but it was a Kingston Class 4 in a Note 3 (I thought I had replaced it), so my own fault.
My wife's microSD wasn't recognized by her phone one day. I fixed it by simply removing it and re-inserting it, so I assumed it was just dusty contacts. A few days later it was dead. Everything except what I backed up was lost.
Yh I think I would just stick with portable mode. As you said music, pictures and videos is perfect for sd card and making that portable means switching phones and taking your content with you will be super easy. Also do you really want to install apps on sd cards where inevitably the speed of card will effect performance.
Posted via the Android Central App
+1
On my phone, portable storage is best, but my tablet (Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4) is only 16 GB. I have ended up with storage issues a number of times, having to clear caches or delete apps in order to compete app updates. Apps are getting larger all the time, and if you have even a couple of high end games like Dead Trigger or GTA, then that space disappears quick. I'll take a small hit in loading speed to triple my app storage space.
On the point of "why would I", I can answer that. Not sure if it's Android or Sony related, but my Xperia Z3 does NOT like the SD-card. Even though apps like Play Music is set to use the SD-card, that data mysteriously also takes up space on the internal memory. Thus I have around 9 GB of apps on a 12 GB storage. Making the phone complain about memory being low.
Once Marshmallow hits my device I will adopt storage simply to fix this issue. Even if I agree that a separate storage for photos would be the best.
Suffering the same with the Xperia M5 and my father with his xperia Z Ultra and I completely agree with you,
Protected data will never move to the SD card, and apps will have to support Adoptable Storage to move protected assets to the drive, otherwise you'll still have the same issue.
"Apps can be placed on adopted storage media only when the developer has indicated support through the android:installLocation attribute. New installs of supported apps are automatically placed on the storage device with the most free space, and users can move supported apps between storage devices in the Settings app. Apps moved to adopted media are remembered while the media is ejected, and return when the media is reinserted."
Source: https://source.android.com/devices/storage/adoptable.html
Note "supported apps". It does copy all of /sdcard (shared storage) to the adopted drive, but it won't copy /data, which is where apps and their protected content reside.
Hello, I have the Xperia Z3c, I just updated to the Android marshmallow, I have a problem which is I can't choose between (internal or external) *Dont know their names*...were you able to choose? If yes then how? If no then what did you do? Thanks in advance.
Hello, i ve got same issue, have you alredy solve it or not, i dont know why is not there this option....i have not found any info regarding this...thanks
http://www.xperiablog.net/2016/03/07/global-xperia-z5-series-now-receivi...
Why don't manufacturer's make phones with two sdcard slots. Then you can use one for adoptable storage and one for portable storage. Sounds like a simple fix. I currently use my sdcard as portable. I also use a 2TB 2.5" External Drive which I connect through a USB 3.0 dock. I seem to use my phone more as a computer than a phone. Currently running Marshmallow 6.0 with Bluetooth mouse and Bluetooth Keyboard, while connected to a LED 32" High Definition Screen. Works great for me. I rarely find myself removing the sdcard. If I do remove it, its because I decide to upgrade to a newer model phone. Which I recently did.
On the plus side, if your phone is lost/stolen you don't have to worry about the content stored on the SD card since it's encrypted (assuming of course that your device is protected with some sort of lockscreen security).
The article should address whether it's possible to reverse the process, in case a user wants to revert to portable storage, upgrade the card, etc.
Both are good points.
This is 2015. We don't transfer files via SD card anymore. It's stupid and slower than attaching the USB cable, and also a pain in the ass, if you have to remove your case/back cover/battery or whatever.
Superbeam
My Samsung Pro 64gig SD card, that I bought brand new from Best Buy specifically for my Moto X Pure, just started showing as bad in my Moto X this morning.
I wasn't planning on using adoptable storage, but this especially hardens my resolve not to use it.
I'l stick with portable option. I mean it's a nice option to have it adopted but it will bring problems for someone who upload's and transfers media all the time.
I don't use my SD Card now and don't need the space for silly things like pictures especially with the phone connected to the cloud to offload pictures immediately. However I do consistently have space issues when loading apps and the Adoptable Storage is a very nice addition for me. This will also give more life to my older phones that I have given to the kids who don't understand the SD cards, but do understand being out of space.
It's pretty unlikely that those older devices will be receiving an update to Marshmallow (6.0) so I wouldn't count on being able to extend the life of those devices.
Something highly criticized back on Windows phone 7 days, I'm glad its back.
Posted via the Android Central App
I recall it being awesome, not criticized. Even back in the day of WP7 I didn't notice any lag compared to having just the internal storage.
I am glad it is now brought to Android as well.
It's been around since the days of the HTC hd2 being "the" android phone to use... Sd roms easy, ram Roms took longer.
Hmmm anyone try this with the nexus player and an OTG cable & usb stick yet? from what to looks like with a little bit of adb work it can be done! You try it yet jerry? Right from the adb shell
$ adb shell sm set-force-adoptable true
http://developer.android.com/about/versions/marshmallow/android-6.0.html#adoptable-storage
I was excited for this.
Then I thought "Actually, even though my SD card is plenty fast, I don't think it's wise to use it as the main storage, especially on a flagship device like my LG G4".
Though if you own one of those phones that somehow have 8GB, 16GB or even a paltry 4GB of internal storage, it will work out really well for you.
If you wanna know, the card I use on my G4 is a 128GB SanDisk Ultra UHS-I Class 10 card.
For use as an external, how much of the 128 GB have you used as of now?
56GB left right now.
So do i move all apps on SD back to internal , then do the storage thing and format card?? ?
So once I stick my sd card into my phone, make it internal; I can't ever take out that sd card and re-format it to use it in another device?
Correct
Just as if you originally have 64 GB internal storage, for example. There currently are methods available to back up practically everything to the cloud prior to the event your device becomes inoperable.
Wrong. After you format the card it can be used in other places no problem. The thing is that if you remove the card and do not format it, you won't be able to read anything written to it.
Posted via the Android Central App
Not sure you're right. Others have tried this only to find the new formatting for internal encryption on the device corrupts the SD making it forward ly unusable outside of the device it was setup under.
I did this on a Samsung Note as a test and have 2 32G ultra SD'S that are no longer formatable according to MacOS El Capitan Windows 7, 8 and 10 and a Motorola RAZR Maxx. In my view that means destructive formatting.
It seems almost completely pointless. Since you can out apps on SD now, I see very little point to this. Other than to get you ready to be forced to use it on the next version of Android...
Many apps, especially very large VR apps are not able to be moved to SD. So with only 16GB of internal storage this meant I basically had to uninstall an app to install a new, or worse yet,to update apps already moved to the SD card.
An easier/better fix would be to allow any app to be installed on SD, while still allowing it to be removable. Forcing you to leave the card in is not the way to go. Even if you adopt the storage on the SD, it's not going to be any faster than what the card can go.
Its not just the A9. This week i was prompted to update my HTC One M8 GPe to 6.0 and after the update applied, the device rebooted and updated all the apps, then a message popped up asking me how i want to handle the SD card. I opted to keep it as normal external storage. At least that way if the phone has a failure i still have access to my SD card files. The other way keeps it encrypted and if the phone were to experience phone ending glitch the card would be useless as its encrypted and the only device to see it is dead. No taking it out and inserting into a computer to recover my pics or vids or music.
Great point
Posted via Android Central App on Nexus 7 (2013)
I wonder what Google's idea is regarding recovery from this (totally possible) scenario.
But do you not backup all of that in the cloud anyways so there no need to ever remove the card and if it becomes unusable just pop in a new one and load everything off the cloud to the new card that's now your adoptable storage and away you go
Seems like a not so good idea... they are just now improving the bus speed to phones internal memory... adding in slower memory that it marks as default to write to just doesn't seem to make sense unless you're using some dinky 8G phone... maybe even MM on and old 16G one. Nice that the option is there though.
It turned the nexus player into a useable gaming console. 8 gb storage is absurd with the game library Playstore has.
Posted via the Android Central App
What did u use for storage and how did u make it internal?
Posted via the Android Central App
I am still confused as to what the point of adoptable storage is compared to using an SD the 'traditional way' as removable storage. In Marshmallow, can apps write (app) data or cache files to external_sd\, or only if the SD card is configured as internal?
Back in the day (Nexus One) the phone came with a very small amount of storage (only round 200mb available to the user) on the phone itself. This led to the phone being filled up and running out of space. With adoptable storage you could stick a 64GB memory card in and boom you now have 64GB of storage space that can have apps or whatever installed to it. A regular memory card is limited in what can be installed to it. A lot of the time apps cannot be moved to a regular sd card. With adoptable storage it becomes part of the phone. Even though phones come with more than 200mb available to the users now days they can still fill up if you have a phone with 8 or 16 GB and installa lot of apps, especially games.
In my opinion this does nothing but allow manufacturers to skimp on storage knowing people can go out and buy a memory card to make up for it.
Some manufacturers already skimp on storage, which is really sad in this day. I think 32gb should be the minimum standard for all devices, get rid of 16gb. Really, I wonder how much more it cost for manufacturers to go to 32gb? That being said it's nice that android is giving people with little storage an option.
Posted via the Android Central App
Thanks for the big picture reply hmmm, and I agree with you magic that the manufacturers are already skimping on storage wherever they can - they don't need another excuse. I have 32GB internal on my G4, but my pictures etc go on the external SD card. This leaves an awkward amount of space on the internal that is going unused; it would be nice to have Android treat both storage spaces as one and the same, as long as the system performance isn't negatively impacted byt the SD card performance. My card scores 95/90 seq. read/write in CrystalDiskMark, quite a bit faster than the card in Jerry's screenshot, but it might still be way slower than the internal storage. If that's the case, then the usefulness of adoptable would be greatly diminished.
Okay, so I have a Samsung 64GB MicroSDXC Pro Plus Class 10 95MB/s Read and 90/MBs Write Card in my HTC One M8 GPE with Android 6.0, and used it as internal storage and it's telling me that "This Samsung SD Card appears to be slow", which makes no sense because this is the fastest microSD card I could find. Any thoughts on why it's saying that? I can't see the math.
Because this is just too buggy to be using. I have tried 2 cards that are fast class 10 cards and they wont even format. I am reading all kinds of troubles people are having this this feature and its the only reason I went ahead and updated to Marshmallow for right now. So guess until they fix this which I figure its going to cause too much trouble down the road and they will be getting rid of it
Class 10 is the old standard, and too slow. UHS is what you should be looking for. UHS-1 beats Class 10 cards, and UHS-3 cards are the fastest currently available. Considering there's very little cost premium there's no reason not to get a UHS-3 card.
Posted via the Android Central App
You're looking at the sequential read/write numbers. This is a common mistake. I used to make it myself. However, those numbers are only interesting if you're writing single large files, like transferring a movie to/from the card. In situations where it's being used for everyday applications, like reading and writing application cache or data, the important numbers are the 4K randoms, which are *significantly* slower. That's why adoptable storage is such a trare off. I will definitely be slower, much slower, than the internal storage, but if you need the space, it's better than nothing.
The main difference is handling of an app's protected assets. Protected assets never move to the SD card, so downloaded movies from Google Play Movies (or something similar) will only store in internal storage even if the app is placed on the SD card. As an adopted drive, the SD card is treated just like internal storage.
So if you do this can you just remove the SD card and re-format it to use the regular way later? Probably needing to do the same to the phone?
Posted via the Android Central App
Yes and yes. You can remove and reformat the card whenever you like, but doing so will force you to factory reset your phone.
I feel like it's an issue of implementation. My Acer has a similar feature but it's running kit kat. I haven't had any problems, as I can remove the sd card and put it back without a hitch. Of course apps installed on it won't work until I put it back in.
Posted via the Android Central App on surprisingly well optimized Acer liquid or Asus fonepad
"With Marshmallow, the new Adoptable storage feature lets you turn your removable SD card option into a more or less permanent (and no longer removable) part of the device."
If you are on KitKat then you aren't using 'Adoptable Storage'. What you are using is the 'normal' SD card implementation of which the differences were described in the article.
You are missing the point, it's Acers own feature not kit kat. All apps recognise my sd card as internal storage, even the stock apps.
Posted via the Android Central App on surprisingly well optimized Acer liquid or Asus fonepad
It's not the same thing as your only putting a small portion of a game or app on the SD Card which many phones do but now your able to put an entire app / game on the SD Card.
Take Samsung for instance my Note 4 Did what your Acer does and in most cases only about 5 to 20% of the App or game was moved to the SD Card so it doesn't free up much space at all off the internal Storage.
Except is not the same thing...
Posted via the Android Central App
Does this mean the next nexus phones will have a sd card slot?
Posted via the Android Central App
No
Not necessarily
Yes necessarily, Google has already made many statements over the years that Nexus device will not have SD cards
Unlikely otherwise why didn't the 5X and 6P have them?
Glad I read this, I was thinking adoptable storage was a great idea and I could buy a 16GB phone and simply throw in a big microSD card and beat the system. But, probably not a good idea now that I understand more of how it works.
That is what you can do..
Sure, if you want to run slower than the built-in memory. Not the best option.
You probably won't even notice the speed difference all that much and it does allow more options device wise for ppl on a budget, so really it's a good thing for probably a large portion of users that can't get high end devices with adequate storage like many of us here.
You sure will notice the speed difference if you play processor/cache intensive apps/games AND let us not forget when your SD Card fails faster for on overuse and you lose all your data
I don't know if anyone at AC actually navigates to their own website on mobile, but watch this little screen recording I did for showing ads coming on screen that I have to flick away to get rid of. This is why people use ad blockers!
https://youtu.be/jLcz4LrnUD0
And that means what to this article?
Posted via the Android Central App
Everything if i can't read the article without distraction.
I have 0 issues. There's a thing called app though you know...
Let me know when you run a website and got employers to pay.
Posted via the Android Central App
Good idea. Let's install a separate app for every webpage.
Or we can charge a subscription for every Web page because you do not like ads.
Posted via Nexus 6 running on any data plan I want
Do whatever you gotta do. I was already rooted, but no ad block to try and support places I go to. However, ib adjust l already put out on since posting. Those intrusive ads are the problem. Not the ads on the sides.
Exactly. People don't seem to realize that adblockers are popular because most ads are all up in users' faces. I don't mind banner ads or sidebar ads. hell, even clickbait "sponsored content" at the bottom of articles is bearable, but when I get full screen flash ads that slow things down or godforbid "you're device has a virus! click now!!!!!!1!one1!1!!1" we have a problem.
I'd been fine with that here. I spend enough time on this site and it's useful enough to me that I'd pay a few bucks a month to view it ad-free.
Ads? What ads? There are ads here? Mmm, my adguard must be doing its job then... Love the firewall feature!
Concentrate
Posted via Nexus 6 running on any data plan I want
And they wonder why people use adblockers... If an ad blocks content or requires my input I will do what I can to avoid it.
My "favourite" on the mobile site is an Uber advert that gets clicked on even if you swipe. It's evil and I've inadvertently clicked on it many times when trying to swipe. I now hate Uber ;)
You Typed "I now Hate Uber" we will now change your Uber Adverts to Lyft instead
Yeah because we don't want Mobile Nations to be able to pay the bills, or make payroll to keep good writers.
Posted via the Android Central App
No one said that. We don't like ads piping up over the articles and having ads that merely move around the screen over the article. Once people realize that most people use ad block because of things like this and not because of ads in acceptable places the more money they would get as people would use ad blockers less.
Accidental ad tapping is evil, hate that they are designed to be accidentally on purpose tapped upon with phone/ mobile screens, almost as bad as redirects.
I'm with you on this, as well as your reluctance to install their app. When I tried the app, it was full of bugs. On my nexus 5, the web page had those horrible scrolling ads as well. Most of the time, the site would just crash Chrome. It seems better on my Nexus 6P. Honestly, for a website dedicated to mobile devices, the mobile experience is pretty lousy.
I've been around Phil when we catch one of those ads. We hate them as much as you do.
I don't know the whole story (I'm here because I'm pretty, I stay out of the business end) but I know we don't get to decide which ads show up. But we can raise hell when an ad ruins the experience. And Phil does.
Next time it happens, grab a screenshot and send it to jerry@androidcentral.com. Tell me the date and time you saw it, too. I'll make sure it gets forwarded to Phil so he has something to raise hell about.
Great article, thank you!
Just let the shit work.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have to say I'm mixed on this. I use the SD card slot in my LG G3 all the time to pull up videos from my Sony Action camera and upload them to YouTube when on vacation. Is this the only option for SD cards now or do you have a choice? Also can you remove it as adoptable later if you get a faster card and want to upgrade?
Read the article again
They clearly mention when reformatting the card you are given the choice of using it as a portable memory or to adopt it
Posted via the Android Central App
Exactly. I just enabled my adoptable storage on my Sprint LG G5 phone with no root. I used the adb method. It gives me the option to go back to portable storage.
Posted via LG G5 the Android Central App
You have the choice of running it as you do now or as the adopted storage. Now as far as changing it when you get a bigger card or what have you once it's adoptable storage logically I'd say you would have to perform a factory reset of the device since half of a bunch of things on your device such as apps and games will be located on the card and the system probably won't run properly or will have icons that lead to nothing on the device.
Do you mean that even an exact copy on a bigger storage will not do it? (use partition manager or true image on pc to clone entire disk)
Thank you for this article! It clears up many of my questions regarding adoptable storage.
What Class SD card did you use in the A9? I imagine Class 10 and higher should be just fine. I would love to see the read/write speed of internal vs SD card.
Posted via the Android Central App
UHS-I SanDisk
eMMCs are superior in read and write speed, definitely. On my 2015 Moto X Pure, the 64GB Toshiba eMMC benches at 250MB/s sequential read, 100MB/s sequential write, unencrypted.
Compare that to the fastest microSD card: UHS-II U3 at up to 150MB/s read, minimum 30MB/s (hence the 3 in U3) write. We're still a ways off from parity between eMMC and microSD.
You are actually slightly wrong on a couple of points, firstyk UHS U3 guarantees 30MB/s but it doesn't mean that is the maximum obtained, there are quite a few cards doing close to 100MB/s write.
And it is not that we are ways off from parity between sd and emmc storage, they use more or less the same underlying principles it is simply that better flash storage is used in emmc and even better in proper SSD's. I presume you could make an sd card with reads comparable to the emmc (there is an issue of fitting controllers though, but in theory...) but there is an issue of what you would actually use it for, current speeds are more than sufficient for 4K recording and whatever else might require crazy speeds and such storage (in this size) is super expensive.
This will just lead to a bunch of junk devices that ship with like 8GB storage space.
I guess I'm using a junk device then... I don't have any problems though
Posted via the Android Central App on surprisingly well optimized Acer liquid or Asus fonepad
Actually you are
Posted via the Android Central App
omg
AT&T Galaxy Note 4
Really?
Posted via my Galaxy Note Edge
Savage
Posted via Xperia Z5
Aaaar! He be a pirate after all.
THIS WAS TOO DANG SAVAGE!!! I'M OVER HERE SCREAMING! LOL
A lot of cheaper ones still do, and marshmallow Samsung devices don't have adoptable storage
Posted via the Android Central App
Lead to it? 8 gig devices have been around for years. This is good for folks who buy low to mid range phones, while it doesn't really change a thing for the flagship phone buyer.
Posted via the Android Central App