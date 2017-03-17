Our friends at Thrifter are back with another deal, this time helping you make your home smarter for less!

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must-have, but when you are out of the house you have no idea if they are going off, which can be scary. Leeo changes that by notifying you, regardless of your location, when they are triggered, and right now you can pick one up for only $29.97, which is a $20 savings from its regular price. It monitors the existing detectors you have in the house and alerts you as soon as they make noise.

You can get a notification from the app or via an automated phone call, and if you don't answer Leeo can call someone from your emergency contact list. Installation is as simple as plugging it into an outlet and pairing it with the Android app. You can set it to display different colors as a nightlight, and it works with hundreds of other smart products and services. If you rent or own your own place, you should have one of these on each floor of your house!

