Actions are coming to Google Assistant on phones

Google Assistant has gotten plenty of time on stage at Google I/O, and one of the cooler announcements to come out is that Actions are coming to Google Assistant on Android and iOS. That means Assistant will be able to tap into some pretty cool third-party interactions on your mobile device.

On stage, Google showed off Assistant working with some transaction Actions, showing that it can handle payments, deliveries and more. One impressive demo involved ordering from Panera via Assistant, including making alterations to an order. Assistant even pulled address and payment information from existing data to streamline the process.

Currently, Google says, Assistant sports third-party integrations with 70 smart home partners. And since it's open to any smart home device, look for more soon.

