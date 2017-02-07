Action Launcher is getting a major update in the coming weeks.
Action Launcher is one of our favorite third-party launches, and the app is slated to pick up a major update shortly. Version 3.13 — which is now available as a beta — introduces the Pixel Launcher's styling for app shortcuts, ability to pin shortcuts to the home screen, redesigned icon indicators, and much more.
Here's what's new in the update, according to the changelog:
- Pixel Launcher's UI styling for App Shortcuts (previously known as Quickcuts).
- App Shortcuts can be used in combination with Shutters.
- App Shortcuts can be dragged and placed as shortcuts on a home screen.
- New icon indicators for Covers, Shutters and App Shortcuts.
- Add animated caret indicator when opening/close Pixel style All Apps.
- Lots of polish to ensure the app's look and feel mimics that of Pixel Launcher.
If you're interested in taking a look at the upcoming changes right now, you'll need to join the Digital Ashes Beta group, and become a tester for Action Launcher on the Play Store. Updating to the latest version of the app will switch you over to the beta channel. The stable client is expected to pick up the update in the coming weeks.
Reader comments
I've had the pixel since launch and haven't used those long press shortcuts once (when I first got it I tried to see what apps were supported). Maybe some do, but not this person. Pretty sure most don't use it on the iPhone either.
Great article. Action launcher is an awesome launcher.
I don't use them either. With that being said the Pixel is a great phone. I'm having zero issues.
Seriously, maybe Google should open up the ability to swipe for Google Now on the left to folks like Chris Lacy and Kevin Barry.
If you are rooted you can make action launcher a system app and get Google now to function. But it is a bit of a pain and you have to be willing/able to root.
Exactly. AL3 does have a smooth swipe from left feature though
I love how Nova Launcher has started using these. I really only use the Evernote one, but it's awesome to know 3rd-party devs are trying to do this. Action Launcher is great and it will be interesting to see how his shortcuts compare to Nova's selection.
Yup!!! The functionality is there, they just need to improve the smoothness of it like the slick animation you get when you long press an icon to get the shortcut menus on the pixel/GNL
Does the "OK, Google" detection work with Action Launcher?
Yes.