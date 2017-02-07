Action Launcher is getting a major update in the coming weeks.

Action Launcher is one of our favorite third-party launches, and the app is slated to pick up a major update shortly. Version 3.13 — which is now available as a beta — introduces the Pixel Launcher's styling for app shortcuts, ability to pin shortcuts to the home screen, redesigned icon indicators, and much more.

Here's what's new in the update, according to the changelog:

Pixel Launcher's UI styling for App Shortcuts (previously known as Quickcuts).

App Shortcuts can be used in combination with Shutters.

App Shortcuts can be dragged and placed as shortcuts on a home screen.

New icon indicators for Covers, Shutters and App Shortcuts.

Add animated caret indicator when opening/close Pixel style All Apps.

Lots of polish to ensure the app's look and feel mimics that of Pixel Launcher.

If you're interested in taking a look at the upcoming changes right now, you'll need to join the Digital Ashes Beta group, and become a tester for Action Launcher on the Play Store. Updating to the latest version of the app will switch you over to the beta channel. The stable client is expected to pick up the update in the coming weeks.