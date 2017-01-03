As Chromebooks continue to dominate the education market, Acer keeps its line fresh.

This one won't necessarily get the Chromebook enthusiasts excited, but Acer has another education-focused Chromebook hitting the budget segment with a rugged body. The Chromebook 11 N7 (or model C731) is an 11-inch offering made to take a beating without also looking too tough, so it still has a tad bit of design appeal while also being sturdy for the expected rigors of many months being passed around in the classroom.

Acer has outfitted the Chromebook 11 N7 with a spill-resistant keyboard, and claims the laptop is built to MIL-STD 810G spec including drop testing up to 48 inches. That's good resistance and should be more than enough for the application, and despite the extra toughness it still comes in at under three pounds.

This won't get Chromebook fans jumping for joy, but is necessary for the education market.

The new Chromebook 11 N7 offers just a 1366x768 resolution display, but can be optioned up with an IPS touchscreen (look for a C731T model number) and in either case folds down completely flat for more collaborative viewing possibilities. The screen resolution surely helps with battery life, which Acer rates at 12 hours, and even if it comes up a bit short of that figure the battery life will be more than enough for the way it's most likely to be deployed in a school.

Though the range starts at just $229 and is focused on education the internal specs are actually pretty solid. The base configuration offers 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (32GB is optional) and is powered by an Intel Celeron N3060. It also offers HDMI out and two USB 3.0 ports, as well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The combination isn't likely to make Chromebook enthusiasts salivate, but it's great to see even these low-end machines that generally offer lower performance getting a little spec bump.

Acer will have the Chromebook 11 N7 on sale in North America starting this month, and the rest of the world starting in February. Sales are initially limited to education and commercial customers, but chances are if you're interested in getting one for personal use they'll make their way out in due time.

Press release: