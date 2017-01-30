Whether you are looking to start a new career or just advance the one you are in currently, you'll need some certifications under your belt to make you stand out above the others. Unfortunately, getting certifications can be a time consuming and expensive process. You need time to study, money to pay for the courses, and then you just have to hope that you can keep up with that and your regular job. Well, it doesn't have to be that way.

How does lifetime access to more than 76 courses that contain just shy of 40 hours of training sound? Well, with this awesome certification training package you can work towards becoming certified in one of the industry's most respected certification organizations. You'll be able to access the material 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so you can do things on your schedule, and this will also help you meet that 35 contact-hour requirement for the exam and certification.

For just $50 you'll have access to:

Get lifetime access to 76+ courses & 35+ hours of training

Become certified by one of the industry's most respected & in-demand certification organizations

Take lessons from a company that's approved by Project Management Institute® to meet the strict educational criteria necessary to earn the PMP® & CAPM®certifications

Access the material 24/7 so you can learn when you have time

Meet the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP® exam & certification

Maintain your certification by meeting the required Professional Development Units

Normally, this certification training would set you back nearly $1,500, but if you act quick you can pay just a small fraction of that. What better way to work towards you new goal than on your own schedule, right?