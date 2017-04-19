Drive with us.

Humans are always moving around from place to place for one reason or another, and with summer looming, we're soon more likely to be traveling than not. "Transportation" is the prompt for this week's photo contest, but that doesn't have to mean a big hunk of metal moving at high speeds. We all get around more modestly sometimes. If you think about it, there are plenty of ways to express the concept of "transportation."

This week we'll have a single winner for the contest, and for their efforts they'll receive a Samsung Gear 360 camera!

Entering is easy. Just drop your entry in the forums at the link below. Tell us what Android you used to get the picture, and any back story you want to add to it. We'll leave this contest open for 3 weeks and announce the winner on the blog with the next contest. Full guidelines for entering are included in the forums, so be sure to check that out when you enter. Good luck, everyone!

Previous Photo Contest Winner: Events!

Please join me in congratulating Android Central member dohcstunr for his winning photo!

I live in Washington DC, only a few blocks from the Capitol. I decided to take my cameras out to document the Women's March as a casual neutral observer. All politics aside I just wanted to witness a political movement as it descended on my neighborhood. Some of my best shots came from my Pixel XL. I picked this as my favorite shot, taken from my Pixel XL in HDR with light editing in Snapseed. In a sea of political signs that day, my Pixel XL captured a moment of innocence and hope.

