Right now you can pick up Aukey's 2-port USB car charger for just $7 with coupon code AUKCARS7. This car charger, unlike many others, sits pretty flush with most of the cigarette adapters, so you won't really even notice that it is there. Being relatively flush, there is less of a chance that you'll knock it out or bang it around by accident while moving in your car, and being able to charge two devices at the same time is a great feature.
Remember, you need coupon code AUKCARS7 to get the discount here. Odds are it won't last long at this price, so be sure to act quickly if you want one!
Reader comments
This $7 car charger will look like it is built into your car
I imagine it's a bit difficult to remove.
I had this for a few years, replaced it with one of those quick chargers which I don't find to be much quicker. I really like it, but if you have a deeper socket it may not work.
i've been reading the reviews for this, and by all accounts it kills radio signal when i use, both DAB and FM.
can't be shielded very well.
Buy a ground loop isolator and your problem is solved, if you use a AUX line.
https://www.amazon.com/Mpow-Ground-Isolator-Stereo-System/dp/B019393MV2?...
eh no, nothing to do with using an AUX line.
i'm talking about it affecting the ability for the in-car audio to receive radio, be it DAB or FM.
plugging in a phone to this particular charger results in interference.
Wasn't it posted on this site an Aukey QC2.0 for $6 earlier this week?
This isn't a deal if that Amazon one is still around.
Why is it so hard to get out of hole?