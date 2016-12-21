Time is running out! Good thing Amazon delivers quickly.

We've all been there. You waited a little too long and now you don't have a gift for someone, right? Don't panic, don't stress, there is still a way out of this. Amazon carries some of the best gifts out there and offers some pretty quick shipping methods. If you're still shopping for people on your list, and need some fresh ideas, here are six great tech gifts you can still have delivered in time for Christmas.

Amazon Prime offers free two-day shipping on all eligible orders, and cheap upgrades on some to get it the next day. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you should really sign up for a 30-day trial to get the benefits and help save the holiday!

Aukey 30000mAh Quick Charge 3.0 power bank

You can never have too much battery power to make it through the day. Phone batteries have become much better over the years, but there are likely still times that people could use some more power, and this is a perfect solution to that. Avoid having your friends and family stuck sitting next to a wall, and let them charge from anywhere.

This particular one has a 30,000mAh capacity and offers a Quick Charge 3.0 output so you can charge quickly while on the go. Thanks to its huge capacity you should be able to charge your phones and tablets up to 10 times per charge of the pack. It has two USB outputs and charges through Micro-USB or Lightning.

Nextbit Robin

If you've got a friend still holding on to an old smartphone and you want to get them an upgrade, there is still time. You don't need to know their account information or anything (as long as they aren't on Verizon or Sprint), because you can just grab them an unlocked phone. Want to be one gift that stands out above the rest? The Nextbit Robin may be just the perfect one.

The unlocked phone has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of local storage and 100GB of cloud storage. It is available in both midnight and mint color options, and if you act quick you can score a really sweet deal on one. Don't let them continue thinking that their current phone is "good enough" and let them see what owning something better feels like!

Choetech Quick Charge 3.0 car charger

Whether just a few minutes or a few hours are spent in the car, having a charger in there is a great idea. These days we rely on our phones for just about everything, so you don't want to get in the car with a low battery and no way to charge it. Whether you want to use it to listen to music, find a place to eat, or have it navigate you to a new place, all of it uses battery heavily.

Quick Charge 3.0 allows phones to charge up to four times faster than traditional chargers, so this is the one you'll want to have in your car. The distance or time of your commute won't matter when every minute that you are plugged in you are getting the fastest charge for your phone.

Sonos Play:3

Bluetooth speakers are convenient in some ways and annoying in others. They are great for playing music louder than your phone can, but as soon as you walk away with your phone the music stops. With Sonos speakers that isn't the case, making them a bit more useful for many people. With Sonos, Pandora, Google Play Music and other streaming services, you can set music to play and have it keep going for the whole day, whether you keep the phone there or not.

The speakers are connected to the internet, meaning they can be updated and they won't be left behind next year. Sonos does a great job of continuing to support its whole line, even when it releases something newer. You'll pony up some extra cash to get these, but in the long run it is likely well worth it.

Fitbit Alta

After Christmas comes New Years, which means people are trying to get back on track with new resolutions. Often times people set new fitness foals for themselves, and here's a great way to support their goals. With Fitbit's Alta you can not only track how many steps you've taken but how you are sleeping, the number of calories that are burned and much more.

Unlike many other fitness trackers, the Alta is actually pretty nice looking, so odds are most people wouldn't mind wearing it every day. It comes in a few different colors, and three different sizes to pick between.

Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth headphones

We've started seeing some phones released without headphone jacks, so now may be a great time to get the people around you moving over to Bluetooth options. Mpow's Cheetah headphones are great for running, working out, and sweating at the gym without getting ruined. The behind the ear design ensures that they will remain in place, even when you don't, and they offer no-lag when listening to music or making a call with the built-in microphone.

Sure, they may not be Jaybird or Bose headphones, but they also don't carry the same type of price tag. With nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon, these headphones hold strong at 4 stars with lots of positive remarks.

Your favorites?

Do you have a favorite tech gift that isn't listed here but can still arrive before Christmas? If so, be sure to drop a brief description along with the link so that others can check it out!