The Galaxy S8 is a good deal more expensive than the LG G6. Here are five things that (sorta) justify the cost...
Samsung and LG's Android flagships, the G6 and Galaxy S8 are set to go head-to-head in the coming weeks, in what'll be one of the biggest Android rivalries of the year. This year, both manufacturers are targeting slightly different price points for their high-end offerings, with the G6 selling for $100 (or more, depending on your carrier) less than the GS8.
So what does Samsung bring to the table to (potentially) justify that extra cash? Let's take a look...
1. Wireless charging everywhere
While only the U.S. and Canadian LG G6 models have wireless charging, Samsung's latest flagship lets you charge without cables wherever in the world you are. That's not a big deal for American and Canadian customers, but if you're buying anywhere else, wireless charging is only available in the GS8, not the G6.
Wireless charging has been a staple Galaxy feature going back to 2015's GS6, and the company's latest devices also offer extra-quick wireless recharges thanks to built-in fast wireless charging.
2. More biometric security options
It's no secret that the Galaxy S8's fingerprint sensor is in kind of an awkward place, but at least you've got other option for securing your device. The Galaxy S8 has iris scanning built in, and it's significantly faster and less finicky than in last year's Note 7 (RIP), using the unique patterns of your irises to secure your device.
Next is facial recognition — less secure, but more convenient — which has actually been part of Android for years, but which on the GS8 is significantly quicker and less fiddly. (It's worth noting that you can't use iris recognition and face recognition at the same time.)
More: The difference between face recognition and iris scanning on the GS8
But hey, at least the G6, with its single biometric security offering, puts that fingerprint scanner in a place you can actually reach.
3. More CPU horsepower and efficiency
This one's pretty cut-and-dry. The LG G6 ships with the proven, but aging, Snapdragon 821, while the Galaxy S8 will be the first to ship with the newer Snapdragon 835 in the U.S. (Most other countries get Samsung's own Exynos 8995 chip.) Both processors are based on a new 10nm manufacturing process, which is more power-efficient than the 14nm process that the 821's built on. Which means that, all other things being equal, the GS8 should be able to do a little bit more with a little less power (and heat) than the G6.
Qualcomm also highlights performance improvements across the board, as you'd expect from a generational jump forwards in SoCs.
4. 64GB storage as standard
Another of the G6's weird geographic differences sees Asian consumers getting a phone with roomy 64GB of storage, while Europe and America are left with an adequate (but only just) 32GB, without any larger storage option. For that reason, you'll definitely want to invest in a good microSD card if you plan on picking up a G6 in the West.
More: Don't buy an LG G6 without a good microSD card
5. VR and desktop dock
Samsung has built out a considerable selection of accessories around its Galaxy phones in recent years, and on the GS8 the two main attractions are the Gear VR headset (now with a controller) and the DeX desktop dock.
More: Everything you need to know about the new Gear VR controller
While the GS8 doesn't work with Google's Daydream VR, the company's own VR platform is well established, with major content creators backing the Oculus-partnered service. And with the addition of a controller in the new Gear VR for the Galaxy S8, there are even more gaming possibilities.
And then theres DeX, Samsung's desktop dock, which is as much a showcase of the power of the handset as anything. Plus your GS8 into the DeX dock (and a monitor, mouse and keyboard, naturally), and you've got a basic desktop computer. Samsung has partnered with Adobe and Microsoft to bring scaled apps to DeX, and windowed versions of your Android apps are available too.
Both of these features are exclusive to the GS8 right now, with nothing similar announced for the G6.
More: 5 things to know about DeX on the Galaxy S8
So, GS8 or G6? Hit the comments and let us know which you'd pick. And we'll take a look at the things the G6 does better in a future article!
Reader comments
Unless money is an issue there really is no reason to choose the g6 over the s8. I'd actually pick the v20 over the g6 as well.
The classic Samsung lag might deter people from the S8.
My G6 has a bit of lag at times as well. Welcome to the world of skinned phones.
This has been taken care of a couple of models ago. My note 5 had absolutely no lag what so ever.
No it has not. My S7 Edge is laggy, as is every Samsung phone. Witht the G6 now having water proofing and wireless charging, there isn't much left for me to stick with Samsung. I cannot stand it when it can't open Maps without stuttering and locking up, when a phone like the Honor 8, at half the price, flies with 0 lag.
True! Samsung are ok in their first week of usage...after that ...welcome to hell! And if it was enough , they are the laziest when it come to updates! Actually I think that the site should change name...something like samsungcentral, cause all that we read latelly is JUST news about Samsung and how great they are...
My Note 4 isn't laggy, and it's more than 2 1`/2 years old.
But then I don't load it up with a bunch of crap software, like Facebook, etc.
Exactly...do a factory reset...all is well for a while...a few days later, back to, WTF happened?! So frustrating. This one will come with a SD835, but instead of letting things speed up, lets throw some dumb ass assistant, which android already does/has, to run in the background and slow things down again.
Fragile edges are reason enough.
Unless you prefer a flat screen or reachable finger sensor. Choice is good.
Unless you prefer flat screens or want dual cameras.
Uh no. Strictly your opinion. Wouldn't even consider the S8, and just upgraded from the V20 to the G6. I'll give you multiple reasons: no curved display, no bixby and hardware button that can't be disabled, good location for fingerprint scanner, wide angle camera... See how other people's priorities might be different?
One of the biometric security measures on the S8s can be easily bypassed with a photograph of the person who locked the phone. I wouldn't call that better by any means.
They never actually said it was better, they said it was another option, and they are right.
The title of the article talks about things on theS8s that are better than what's on the G6.
because more lock screen options are better than less lock screen opotions
Pre production software...
Even if they can be easily bypassed?
No thanks.
They?
and that specific part is referred to as "More biometric security options", seeing as the S8 has three and the G6 has one
The S8s may have three, but one of them can be easily bypassed.
I suppose the question is, should something which is by its very design insecure be considered a "security option"?
I would say no.
That's actually not true. This isn't facial recognition where it just uses the camera, this is iris scanning using an infared sensor. Like windows hello on surface products.
they also have facial recognition
More easily tricked features aren't a good thing. A few well implemented choices of highly secure options would be a good thing.
The point was it has MORE options. No one ever said it was safer.
My question is, who is the DeX made for? Today everyone that I know is able to buy a cheap computer or already has one. So what does Samsung can do that a Mac or a Windows laptop can't?
Well, Mac's have never been cheap!!
You can get a cheap Windows PC though!
I do agree about Dex though. Didn't Moto have a docking station for a smartphone a few years back already?
the razr family had a dock available, but said dock was also the keyboard and screen...from what i understand DeX is just a dock that casts your phone screen to a computer monitor, so all you have to plug your phone into is a dock, not a mini laptop
Does the LG G6 support daydream?
Nope, and neither does the S8
These points are true enough. I would choose the GS8 or 8+ over the G6. Otherwise, I would look elsewhere (Huawei, for example).
Hypothetically, LG would have had a fantastic and less expensive option to the GS8 if they had offered 64 GB and wireless charging standard (rather than in S. Korea only) even without all the other bells and whistles. So....the G6 will sell great in their home market (or at least be competitive with Samsung there, perhaps?). But when the bulk of your sales is in markets you have short-changed? And your marketing department is awful? Good luck with that. I don't mean to bash LG and I have had better luck with their devices than Samsung over the years (G2-G4). However, that streak ended with the G5 which I refused to buy and the Note5 which I loved.
My first 2 points would be:
Bluetooth 5
I wouldn't want to buy a flagship in 2017 that doesn't support the new Bluetooth 5 standard - especially as a person that usually keeps a device for two years or longer. In my opinion that's an even bigger point than the latest and greatest CPU.
64 GB internal storage as you've already mentioned:
SD Cards are a nice bonus to store photos, videos and maybe music, but for apps and other things nothing is as reliable, fast and easy as internal storage. 64 should be the standard for flagship phones.
yeah, seems odd to leave off that Bluetooth 5
Well, I don't think anyone is wrong to go with either.
They're both pretty good.
FYI, typo?... "Plus your GS8 into the DeX dock"
How about getting a call in the wild ? Does it have a good antenna?
The G6 has a great antenna and is very loud. Better than my Note 7.oh...and note 7 did lag...both of them...nothing more frustrating than a phone that always lags.
I'm leaning toward the S8 over the G6. That said, I'd also like to see what the OnePlus 5 may bring to the table. A different category, but it may be a contender for me.
LG was a cheap ass wanna be Samsung ..and still is. They sell $50 "smartphones" in family fkn dollar at least Sammy would only give the low incomes a flip phone with their name on it. Lol I know I'm petty but its true
Uh no it's not true. Samsung sells many cheap garbage Androids. And what the hell do you mean by "the low incomes?" You're not petty, you're an ignorant jackass.
A couple of those are kinda bs but in the end there's one huge thing Samsung does worse than anybody ever: bloatware that can't be disabled. WITH a hardware button for that final f you. Whatever your opinions about design and storage etc. I think we can all agree that there should be a way to turn off bixby and it's button?
You can download an app to remap that Bixby button to anything else you'd like. Android gives you options.
They both have their pros and cons but personally I would choose the LG G6:
1) Wide angle camera
2) Fingerprint sensor is easier to reach
3) Less annoying software
4) No curved screen
5) Cheaper
In regards to the fingerprint sensor...have you held the S8 or S8+ yet? I was at Best Buy 2 nights ago and they had them on display. The fingerprint sensor was easily reachable on both models. I thought it was going to be an issue with the S8+, but it actually wasn't .
Agreed
I knew this would become a long thread of people defending their purchases lol
6. SAMOLED, not LCD
7. Samsung Pay
So you want to be locked into Samsung's ecosystem? The world is filled with suckers I swear.
#1.. I'm in the US.. I don't care about wireless charging in timbuktu. When I travel, I'll just bring my adapter and cable. no need to bring a wireless pad too taking up space.
#2.. don't use Biometric login. I can change my passwords if hacked, but can't change my eyeballs.
#3.. on paper this is valid. until they are out in the wild, for all we know, Samsung's skins can bog even the 835 down.
#4.. Valid... 64 would be better... at least both have mSD card slots.
#5.. Most people aren't going to care about these. While nice to have a VR headset, not a determining factor. I'd rather wait for a BOGO deal than the free VR kit.
Get a Huawei Mate 9, better then both the S8 and G6.
I think I hate Samsung almost as much as I hate Apple and iPhone users.